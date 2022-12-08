Ex-Colts Coach Frank Reich Itching For NFL Return

Frank Reich has been without an NFL coaching gig for a little over a month, but he’s already talking about a return to the sidelines.

Reich got the ax back in November and was quickly replaced by Jeff Saturday, an off-the-board hiring that got a lot of people talking.

The former Colts coach was in Indianapolis this week at a charity event about watching his old team and about making a return to coaching.

“First couple weeks (after being fired) was kind of hard. I didn’t watch a lot but kind of kept track of what was going on and still pulling hard for the guys,” Reich said.

He added that he still loves the team and wishes them nothing but the best.

Reich said that since his firing he has taken stock of what he learned from his experience in Indianapolis.

When asked whether he wanted to jump back into coaching at some point, he didn’t hesitate.

“It’s definitely in my blood, I really do want to continue, he said.

“I love the game, I love being around it, I love being around the players. I’m not presuming anything at this point. I’m optimistic. I know this: I love the game, I feel like I’m prepared to keep giving to the game, and giving to players and coaches, and we’ll see what that looks like.”

The Colts started this season 3-5-1 under Reich. Since making the switch to Jeff Saturday, the team had gone 1-3.

