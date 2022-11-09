Frank Reich Feeling ‘Disappointment And Hurt’ After Colts Firing

On Monday, Frank Reich was shown the door after four-and-a-half seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts after the team’s 26-3 loss to the Patriots.

Team owner Jim Irsay reportedly fired Reich via a phone call, one that he has now said left him feeling “disappointment and hurt.”

Reich spoke to Mike Chappell of Indianapolis TV station Fox 59 about what he plans to do next.

“I think you keep all your options open,’’ Reich said. “Obviously my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open.’’

Reich, who coached the Colts to a 40-33-1 record, said that he and his wife will spend some time with family in North Carolina and unwind a little before he decides on his next move.

Reich has quite a history with the Colts. Before taking the reigns, he was an intern and offensive assistant from 2006 to 2011

Frank Reich coached the Colts toa 40-33-1 record over his 4-and-a-half seasons as head coach. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Reich Says He Gave It His All

The former NFL quarterback talked about the disappointment of being fired in the middle of the season.

“There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season, but I understand the business side of things,” Reich said. He went on to explain that he gets where Irsay was coming from in making his decision.

“I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted.’’

After Reich’s dismissal, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday played center in Indianapolis from 1999 through 2011.

