Even An Injured Shohei Ohtani Hits With Enough Power To Break Stadium Billboards

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani isn’t going to be pitching for the rest of this season, but he is hitting, and doing it with some power.

The Angels were visiting the New York Mets on Saturday night. Ohtani took his first at-bat of the evening in the top of the first inning. He worked his way to a 2-1 count then got ahold of the next offering from Mets righty Carlos Carrasco.

That ball may have been a homer had he hit it a bit more to the left. Instead, it went foul and clattered into an LED billboard advertising Coors Light.

You can see the light panel he clobbered go dark immediately.

Shohei Ohtani knocked out a bulb in the scoreboard on a long foul ball.



Ohtani later doubled to right-center. pic.twitter.com/0kQmIDA4gD — SNY (@SNYtv) August 26, 2023

Ohtani wound up hitting a double later in that same at-bat.

The folks at Coors Light were probably pretty happy about the Angels star committing property damage since it means a little extra TV time for their beer.

Now, the folks at Citi Field? Maybe not quite as amused, however, they still had a good enough sense of humor to have some fun with it.

Shohei nearly hit a HR, but it was a foul ball off the video board in right lol. pic.twitter.com/U1ssjlruYm — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) August 26, 2023

Ohtani should be getting more than enough money this offseason to fix that billboard and then some.

Of course, with that UCL injury, there’s some question has to much money he’ll miss out on considering question marks around his future as a dominant starting pitcher.

Well, either way, there’s no doubt Shohei Ohtani can still hit. In addition to that double he hit in his first at-bat, he tacked on a triple later in the night.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle