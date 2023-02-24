Evangeline Lilly Told Co-Star Michael Douglas, In Front Of Kids, That She Wanted To ‘F*ck Him’

Videos by OutKick

The Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters last week and that means the promo tour for some of those who star in the movie is still going strong. Evangeline Lilly, who plays the role of Hope van Dyne, is one of the stars out doing interviews.

The 43-year-old Canadian actress is doing her promoting with stories about farting on people and telling her co-star that she wanted to “f*ck him.” Go big or go home. Am I right?

Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Lilly, who used to work as a flight attendant, revealed how she used to deal with annoying passengers during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. She didn’t make a huge deal about it.

There was no making the plane land to have the jerk taken off or anything like that. She employed a much stealthier way of dealing with the unruly passengers. She says she would simply fart on them.

“In the meantime, I’d managed to find a good system for if people weren’t pleasant with me on the plane,” Lilly said. “When you pass by, you just do a little ‘crop dusting’, leave a little scent behind for that a***hole to enjoy…”

“I did, I farted on them. What else did I have at my disposal?”

That seems like an effective way of dealing with anyone who’s being unpleasant. It’s also plenty to get some buzz going for a movie that you’re currently starring in. But Lilly wasn’t done with the story telling.

During the same interview, which is set to air on Saturday, she revealed that she told her co-star Michael Douglas that she wanted to “f*ck him.” And she did so in front of a room full of kids.

This Is One Way To Promote A Movie You’re Starring In

Lilly explained that while in a waiting room full of extras and children she called Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer “GILFS.”

“I turned to Michael and Michelle, and I said, ‘You know, you guys are real GILFs,'” she said. “Michael had no idea. He said, ‘What’s a GILF?’ Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children, I went, ‘It’s a grandpa I’d like to f*ck.'”

“[I] immediately realized I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to f*ck him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids. Oops!”

Say what you want about Lilly’s stories. It worked on me. I saw that she was telling her co-stars that she wanted to bang them then I learned that there’s a new Ant-Man movie out.

Mission accomplished? Maybe. There’s not a chance I’ll be seeing any Ant-Man movies, but I am now aware that a new one exists.