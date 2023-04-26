Oilers’ Evander Kane Bashes LA Kings Fans For Mocking 10-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

Videos by OutKick
Stay classy, LA… Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is calling out LA Kings fans after the alleged mistreatment of a 10-year-old Oilers fan who is battling brain cancer.
Kane spoke out in support of Cecily Eklund, who attended Game 3 of the Oilers-Kings postseason series at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The Oilers star shared that Cecily was harassed by Kings fan during a trip to the restroom and spat on for wearing a Kane jersey.
Evander Kane and Eklund have formed a close-knit bond in their efforts to raise money for cancer research. She was first diagnosed with cancer at age 6. Kane shared the account on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
“I’m disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a woman’s restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by an LA fan for doing so,” Kane wrote.
“This type of behavior is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is pathetic. Grow up and as this smart young lady always says BE KIND!”
Kane also shared a gross response from what appeared to be an angry Kings fan. The anonymous fan tried to pin the harassment on Kane for being a “dirty” player.
The Kings are reportedly aware of the situation and investigating the matter, according to TMZ Sports.
Cecily is expected to be in attendance for Tuesday’s Game 5 in Edmonton. The series is tied 2-2.
They must call it The Crypt for its lack of heart.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok