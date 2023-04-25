Offenses Are Rolling In Kings Vs Oilers

Videos by OutKick

Kings vs. Oilers, 9:38 ET

Unfortunately, we suffered our second loss of the NHL playoffs yesterday but a 6-2 record is nothing to sneeze at. We move to a different series now to bounce back and get back the unit I lost. There aren’t a ton of great options on the slate today, but I do think I’ve sniffed out a winner for us in the game between the Kings and Oilers.

The Kings come into this game tied up with the Oilers and obviously, this is a pivotal game for both teams. If we are going by the zig-zag theory the Kings should win this game. This has been one of the most tightly contested series overall because we have three overtime games in the four matchups, including the past two games. The question tonight is if the Kings can stop the Oilers once again on the road. I don’t have much faith in Los Angeles to stop Edmonton altogether. They probably can contain them a bit as get did in Games 1 and 3. The lowest amount of goals they allowed in a game so far was two. They have allowed 14 goals over the four games this series which really isn’t bad, especially when you consider how good Edmonton’s offense is.

Connor McDavid #97 has been tearing it up lately for the Oilers. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

McDavid is Causing Issues for Kings

There are not many series that live up to expectations, but this one definitely is living up to it. I suppose you should expect it with one of the league’s best players in it: Connor McDavid. So far this series, McDavid started slow, but he has exploded in the last two games. He scored both of their goals for Edmonton in Game 3 and then had three assists in Game 4. The Kings really don’t have an answer for him. We know that both teams can score the puck, but Edmonton will have the edge in any shootout, so their best chance is to be aggressive offensively, even if that comes at the risk of hurting their defense a little bit. Los Angeles played well in the two games, but Edmonton, now at home again, needs to break away here and prove they are the better team.

I’m not backing Edmonton for the game, I actually think there is value on the Kings because of how close this series has been. I just don’t think the Oilers should be -235 on the moneyline. I’m not playing a side here one way or another, though. I’m going to take the total to go over 6.5. I think both teams will put up at least three goals in this one and we may see another overtime game. Back the over.

