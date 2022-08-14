Evander Holyfield Shares If He’d Ever Fight Mike Tyson Again

It’s been 25 years since Evander Holyfield exited the ring against Mike Tyson missing a part of his ear. While boxing fans, and the two legendary fighters themselves, have been hinting at a rematch for quite some time, Holyfield doesn’t see it happening.

After Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in 2020, noise began to build for Tyson and Holyfield to step into the ring in 2021 for what would be their third match against one another.

Holyfield revealed that Tyson turned down a potential $25 million purse at the time. He ultimately fought, and lost, to Vitor Belfort in September of 2021.

The 59-year-old was recently asked by TMZ Sports if he still has a desire to get back in the ring with Tyson and he made it clear that’s not in the cards.

“Too late now, I’m done now,” Holyfield explained.

You can’t blame Holyfield for having no desire to get back in the ring. Not only is he almost 60-years-old, but he owns an unbeaten record against Tyson.

Holyfield beat Tyson via TKO back in 1996. Seven months later ‘The Bite Fight’ occurred when Tyson bit off and spit out a piece of Holyfield’s ear in the third round. Holyfield won the fight via disqualification, and Tyson ultimately lost his boxing license for a period of time.