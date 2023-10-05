Evan Neal Apologizes After Getting Crushed By Giants Fans, Called Them ‘Burger Flippers’: ‘I’m Remorseful’

Videos by OutKick

Criticizing New York fans wasn’t Evan Neal’s best idea. The New York Giants offensive lineman is on an apology tour less than 24 hours since his comments about booing fans being “burger flippers” dropped (via NJ.com).

Even Giants coach Brian Daboll chimed in.

Neal, 23, gave an on-camera apology before reporters on Thursday.

“I’m remorseful. I definitely could have used a better choice of words,” Neal admitted. “Coming from humble beginnings myself, I never wanted to belittle anyone, regardless of their financial status or occupation. So I really wanted to apologize for what I said.”

He first posted an apology late Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter). Neal backed up his senseless comments as fans reacted with backlash to compound the team’s already miserable 1-4 seasons start.

Evan Neal says he comes from humble beginnings and he feels badly about what he said. Knows he has to rebuild trust with fans. Addressed the team about it #Giants @NYDNSports @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/QD3WQfuoqK — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 5, 2023

The lineman can’t catch a break, though most of it by his doing. Either way, everyone involved — minus the fans — is choosing to move on from Neal’s frustration.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll answered questions about Neal on Thursday.

“[Neal] was frustrated,” Daboll reacted. “He made a poor choice, poor decision, poor comments. He acknowledged that and we’re moving on.”

Daboll added, “We spoke. I know that he was very remorseful and regretful for the comments that he made.”

Now it’s time to get back to football in East Rutherford, which may actually be a fate worse than getting canceled for comments.

Neal and the Giants face the red-hot Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively. Both teams boast disruptive defensive lines, so Neal’s not quite in the clear with fans, yet.