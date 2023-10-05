“Sit Your Fat Ass Down!” NYC Radio Host Don La Greca Goes Off On Giants Evan Neal

Videos by OutKick

New York sports radio host Don La Greca delivered an absolute beauty of a rant on Wednesday after Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal dismissed Giants fans criticism as just coming from “people flipping burgers.”

The Michael Kay Show co-host read Neal’s comments on air before reacting live on the spot. This rant wasn’t preconceived or thought out ahead of time – this was 0 to a 100 chaotic passion about his Giants team live on radio and television and my God it was pure gold.

ICYMI on @TMKSESPN:@DonLagreca had some thoughts on @ENeal73’s comments about New York Giants fans.



LISTEN HERE ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ADqenR210l — 98.7FM ESPN New York (@ESPNNY98_7FM) October 4, 2023

DON LAGRECA NOT A FAN OF EVAN NEAL

After Wednesday’s practice, the first-round offensive lineman draft pick Neal spoke with reporters about the team’s disastrous 1-3 start to the season. When a reporter asked Neal his thoughts on the fans once again booing the Giants at their homefield MetLife Stadium, Neal began disparaging them.

“Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep,” Neal said referencing the fans. “The person who is commenting on my performance – what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?” Evan continued.

And in the words of Heath Ledger as The Joker, “… here… we… go.”

LA GRECA: “I WOULD CUT HIS FAT ASS!”

“How dare you…HOW DARE YOU!” La Greca began screaming. “Are you kidding me? I would cut his ass! These people pay your salary, they pay an obnoxious amount of money to park, an obnoxious amount for PSLs and you call them hamburger flippers?

“I’d rather have a guy that’s flipping hamburgers [be an offensive lineman] than your piece of garbage ass! Who the hell are you to talk to fans like that, you piece of garbage? I hate when players act like that and think they’re better!” La Greca continued.

“You’re not above us! What, because you happen to play a sport? You’re better than me and the people that pay your salary? The fans were here before you and they’ll be here after your sorry ass is cut, what a piece of trash!”

La Greca then asked fans to go on an Evan Neal booing tour wherever he goes as if they were like a Swiftie following around Taylor on her Eras Tour. Only instead of cheering they were calling Neal out.

“If you see him at the mall at Willowbrook, boo his ass. If you see him at the DMV boo him and don’t stop booing him! Neal goes to the Pro Bowl – boo him! If he goes to the Super Bowl, boo his sorry ass!”

NEAL APOLOGIZED FOR HIS COMMENTS

As La Greca and other fans reactions began making their way across social media and the Giants realized they had a serious problem on their hands. Evan Neal ‘suddenly’ apologized via the humblest way possible, the ol’ iPhone Notes App.

Evan Neal has issued an apology for his comments today



(via @ENeal73) pic.twitter.com/uCNnw5PXeU — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2023

GIANTS ARE 1-3

In a statement that reeked of Giants PR having their hands all over it, Neal said that he was frustrated when he ripped the Giants fanbase as well as said it was a distraction, yadda, yadda yadda.

Curiously, nowhere does Neal admit that he himself has to do a better job with the one thing that he’s being paid millions of dollars to do – block. And not your own team mate, Evan!

Evan Neal really blocked his own teammate in Darren Waller.



Embarrassing. This is part of why the Giants have the worst ranked OL in the league. pic.twitter.com/bh1SrPm4RQ — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 3, 2023

The Giants will have another tough game this week. They head to Miami this to face Tua and the Dolphins. Hopefully La Greca takes some meditation classes before what could be another mess of a Giants loss.