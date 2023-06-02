European Soccer Final Ref Anthony Taylor Accosted By Roma Team And Fans All The Way To The Airport

Videos by OutKick

Roma lost to Sevilla in the UEFA European League Finals in Penalty kicks on Wednesday. To say that the Roma team, coach, and fans took it poorly would be an understatement.

A 44-year-old Italian man was arrested at the Budapest, Hungary airport for accosting the game referee, Anthony Taylor. The scene at the airport was NUTS.

Roma fans abusing referee Anthony Taylor and his family at Budapest airport. Bunch of assholes. Che vergogna. Pezzi di merda. pic.twitter.com/yOIVVv00m5 — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 1, 2023

How did we get here you ask? Well, The UEFA European Final is a huge title, so emotions were very high to start the game. Roma’s head coach, Jose Mourinho, is a legend. And a legendary hothead. He has also previously won this title 5 times.

Jose Mourinho’s histrionics on the sideline are legendary. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The European League Final Was Contentious

Roma believed that the head referee, Anthony Taylor, was the reason for the loss. They claim the 16 yellow cards that were handed out, and the lack of a penalty kick for hand ball against Sevilla in the box, were the reason they lost.

In the game, Roma accrued 7 of the yellows, Roma’s coaching staff got 3, including one that was handed to coach Jose Mourinho. It was a cynical, ugly game, filled with penalties, injuries, lots of complaining and not much action.

Roma took a 1-0 first half lead in the 35th minute, and immediately bunkered in. Sevilla equalized 10 minutes into the second half. That should have made things more interesting, it didn’t.

Roma’s complaining reached a crescendo late in the second half after a non-call for a hand ball in the box. Both Anthony Taylor on the field and the VAR concluded no penalty should be given. It was the correct call.

Roma Players surround head referee Anthony Taylor disputing a possible hand ball that was not given. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Penalty Kicks and Post Game Craziness

Tied at 1, the game played 30 minutes of extra time with no scores. The game went to Penalty kicks and Sevilla prevailed 4-1 to win their 7th UEFA European Final. After the game, Mourinho could not hide his anger with Taylor.

He confronted Taylor under the stadium as he was trying to take the bus back to the hotel.

Jose Mourinho waited outside to call Anthony Taylor a 'f*cking crook' 😳 pic.twitter.com/0BrQfTZL9x — GOAL (@goal) June 1, 2023

Jose Mourinho will face disciplinary actions on the field – receiving the yellow card – and his post-match actions.

