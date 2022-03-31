‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney: My Grandparents Say I Have The ‘Best t-ts in Hollywood’

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney is the talk of Hollywood…and at her grandparent’s house where her boobs have reached the top of the Hollywood power rankings. The 24-year-old Sweeney, who is riding one of the biggest hot streaks Hollywood has seen lately via her HBO Max series, sat down on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she told the story of her grandparents attending the Season 2 premiere of this show she’s on.

This wasn’t just any premiere Sweeney’s grandparents were attending. This was one where their granddaughter was in the nude.

“I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity],” Sweeney told Ellen. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen.”

Then it happened. Grandma and grandpa saw their granddaughter nude on a movie screen along with the rest of the audience.

How did the grandparents react to such a moment?

“They said I have the best t-ts in Hollywood,” Sweeney told the talk show host.

And there you have it folks, Sydney Sweeney’s rack rocketed right up the power rankings across America and back home.

“Euphoria” has been such a success that HBO Max will bring it back for another year and things went so well in Season 2 that Twitter determined that it was the “most-tweeted-about TV show of the decade” as the Season 2 finale was preparing to air.

Sweeney, who plays the role of Cassie Howard, is officially a star and there’s a high likelihood she’ll be getting naked yet again. This time, however, she’d like a little credit from the critics.

In an interview with The Independent, Sweeney battled back against men doing nude scenes and then the guy “wins awards and gets praise,” the actress said. “But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

Well, at least Sydney will rank at the top of her grandparents’ ‘Best T-ts In Hollywood’ list. She can always hang her hat on that one.

