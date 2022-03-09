‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Pops Up In Hawaii At A Pool On A Quick 72-Hour Vacation

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Sweeney, the breakout star of HBO’s Euphoria, made international headlines Wednesday when she posted photos from a 72-hour Hawaiian vacation that turned into a content bonanza for Sweeney fans.

Posing poolside at an O’ahu resort, the 24-year-old actress celebrated having some downtime.

“72 hours off, let the fun begin,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram before getting back to whatever famous HBO actresses do in Hawaii after getting engaged to Jonathan Davino, a 37-year-old Chicago restaurant owner whom Sweeney had been dating since 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan last month. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

Guys, keep your IG DMs handy in case things don’t work out between Sweeney and this restaurant guy. You need to be ready in case Sweeney is true to her word and needs a normal guy out of the bullpen.

Up next for Sweeney, besides marriage, is the film National Anthem where she’ll star with singer Halsey.

According to Deadline, the film will center on a “gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bruja🤪 (@klarolinething)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@toyousydney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)