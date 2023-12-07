ESPN’s ‘Woj’ Is Now Taking The Spotlight From High Schoolers Because He Always Has To Be First

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is facing some heat on social media after announcing a high school athlete’s college commitment before the kid was able to do so himself.

“Don Bosco (N.J.) Prep guard Dylan Harper — the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN Class of 2024 — is committing to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights,” Woj tweeted yesterday before adding that Harper would make the formal announcement a few hours later.

We get it Woj, you’ve got sources. Congratulations. But do you really have to go and ruin a teenager’s big moment just so you can show that you dominate not only the sports professional scoop world, but now amateur as well? Slow news day for ya there now that you are resorting to high school basketball commitments?

Amongst those who were angry at Woj included Dylan’s father Ron, who is a 5x NBA Champion and Dylan’s brother, Ron Jr., who currently plays for the Toronto Raptors.

Yes it was I will see him soon… — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) December 7, 2023

That was some BS that you pull today @wojespn I will catch up with you oneday I promise…. — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) December 7, 2023

In response to Woj spilling the beans too early, Harper Sr. tweeted at Woj saying that it was “BS” and that it would “catch up to him one day.” Harper Sr. then double-downed in another tweet saying that he would “see him [Woj] soon,” and I don’t think it meant to grab a drink and hang out.

Look what you did, Woj. You now have Ron Harper sending veiled threats against you on X because you couldn’t keep your damn mouth shut!

Take a look at what Dylan Harper will bring to Rutgers.



Analysis:



He can knock down open shots with consistency inside the arc and is a legitimate 3-point shooter.



His playmaking abilities and leadership shine when operating in ball-screen offense or running a team.… pic.twitter.com/RRgvfkYIwu — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 7, 2023

What’s even wilder about the whole situation is that the news wasn’t even anything worth breaking from someone of Woj’s caliber. Anyone who lives in the area knows that Harper was a near-lock to head to Rutgers University to play basketball, especially after No. 3 overall prospect Ace Bailey committed as well. To tweet it before the formal announcement was just petty on Woj’s part.

How about you take a breather, Woj and don’t rain on a literal teenager’s moment to shine and be proud of what they’ve worked their entire lives for? I know you’re above the little people now that you make $10 million a year from ESPN, but damn have some class.

Oh wait.