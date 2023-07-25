ESPN’s Shaka Hislop Gives Update After Collapsing On Live TV

Videos by OutKick
ESPN soccer analyst and longtime player Shaka Hislop had a scary scene, live on television, when he suddenly collapsed before his broadcast partner, Dan Thomas.
Speaking from the Rose Bowl on Sunday, Hislop suddenly passed out and fell to his face while previewing a friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid.
The 54-year-old relayed an update on his status.
On Monday, ESPN FC tweeted a video of Hislop giving the update. He announced that he’s recovering from the medical scare and is eager to get back to broadcasting, also thanking Dan Thomas and crew for providing medical attention at the time.
No details were provided on what provoked Hislop’s sudden fainting.
Hislop said, “Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been. Listen, every so often life gives you a moment to pause, and this was mine.”
“My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion that I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say.”
Dan Thomas was evidently shocked during the live on-air scene. After the commercial break, Thomas shared that Hislop woke up shortly after passing out.
Hislop played goalie for 15 years before joining ESPN as an analyst in 2008. He represented Trinidad and Tobago in the 2006 World Cup.
