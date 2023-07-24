ESPN Broadcaster Shaka Hislop Passes Out Live On Air Ahead Of AC Milan-Real Madrid Friendly

Videos by OutKick

Shaka Hislop, a former Premier League goalkeeper and current ESPN soccer broadcaster, passed out on live television ahead of the AC Milan-Real Madrid friendly at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. During the match, co-host Dan Thomas shared an update explaining Hislop was conscious and talking.

The moment occurred just before kickoff in California, where temperatures were above 90 on Sunday. Hislop was speaking with Thomas about Kylian Mbappe potentially leaving PSG when he was seen losing his footing before eventually falling forward.

Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV. All totally normal. Nothing to see…👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gZzm2OmKoB — David Vance (@DVATW) July 24, 2023

“The important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well because you can imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that could scare you amongst the family. But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK,” Thomas said during the broadcast.

Shaka Hislop, 54, played between the posts for multiple English clubs throughout his career including Newcastle, West Ham, and Portsmouth before finishing his career in the MLS with FC Dallas in 2007.

As for Sunday’s friendly, Real Madrid was able to get the best of Christian Pulisic’s Milan side, 3-2. Federico Valverde scored two second-half goals to help push Madrid to victory.

Pulisic started for AC Milan on Sunday as he adjusts to his new Italian club after leaving Chelsea this summer.