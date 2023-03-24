ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Undergoes Heart Procedure; Wife Shares Health Update

updated

Longtime ESPN radio and television broadcaster Mike Greenberg is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure.

Greeny’s wife Stacy tweeted out an update to fans on his current condition last night after undergoing the surgery earlier this week.

“For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me… he’s not great at that!,” Stacy’s tweet read.

She also shared a photo of him on the couch working on his laptop.

“Send help,” she joked and said Greeny was already working on his “NFL Draft Prep,” even though the event is a month away.

GREENBERG WAS PART OF “MIKE & MIKE” FOR DECADES

The 55-year-old Get Up host has been off the air all week, prompting fans to begin wondering if something was wrong.

Cardiac ablation is a relatively low risk procedure that involves a doctor healing scar tissue around the heart in order to help secure a better rhythm from it.

It’s unclear, but perhaps the stress was caused by Aaron Rodgers still not being the New York Jets quarterback, despite weeks of speculating.

A few weeks ago, Greeny’s wife tweeted out how he was handling the Rodgers news and let’s just say he came across as a typical crazed Jets fan. At one point he texted his wife saying that he couldn’t go to a show with her because he was too focused on the Rodgers-Jets saga.

It is unclear when Greenberg will return to the air.

Written by Mike Gunzelman

Mike “Gunz” Gunzelman has been involved in the sports and media industry for over a decade. He’s also a risk taker - the first time he ever had sushi was from a Duane Reade in Penn Station in NYC.

