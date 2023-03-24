ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Undergoes Heart Procedure; Wife Shares Health Update

Videos by OutKick
Longtime ESPN radio and television broadcaster Mike Greenberg is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure.
Greeny’s wife Stacy tweeted out an update to fans on his current condition last night after undergoing the surgery earlier this week.
“For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me… he’s not great at that!,” Stacy’s tweet read.
She also shared a photo of him on the couch working on his laptop.
“Send help,” she joked and said Greeny was already working on his “NFL Draft Prep,” even though the event is a month away.
GREENBERG WAS PART OF “MIKE & MIKE” FOR DECADES
The 55-year-old Get Up host has been off the air all week, prompting fans to begin wondering if something was wrong.
Cardiac ablation is a relatively low risk procedure that involves a doctor healing scar tissue around the heart in order to help secure a better rhythm from it.
It’s unclear, but perhaps the stress was caused by Aaron Rodgers still not being the New York Jets quarterback, despite weeks of speculating.
A few weeks ago, Greeny’s wife tweeted out how he was handling the Rodgers news and let’s just say he came across as a typical crazed Jets fan. At one point he texted his wife saying that he couldn’t go to a show with her because he was too focused on the Rodgers-Jets saga.
It is unclear when Greenberg will return to the air.