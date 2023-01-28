Mike Greenberg Unleashes Blunt Rant About Twitter Changes

Videos by OutKick

Mike Greenberg thinks Twitter is speeding in the wrong direction.

Twitter has made some changes over the past few weeks and none have seemingly been bigger than the “For You” vs. “Following” feed options. Instead of just seeing people you want, it’s led to users getting force fed content they don’t want and didn’t ask for. Well, Mike Greenberg has had enough. He unloaded a very direct and blunt rant about how the new format is destroying the app.

Mike Greenberg rants about the state of Twitter. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

“Now, I glance at Twitter and I don’t know what I’m looking at. All I see is things that are trending. I don’t know why they’re trending. There’s no explanation for why they’re trending,” the popular ESPN star passionately told his viewers.

“Does anyone disagree? … Is there anyone who doesn’t think Twitter hasn’t become much worse in the past two weeks,” Greenberg asked during his rant.

Mike Greenberg isn’t alone with his thoughts on Twitter.

As we’ve covered at OutKick previously, people are really not pleased with the new format. OutKick360’s Jonathan Hutton even unleashed a rant of his own a few days ago on the exact same topic.

Users DO NOT like the new Twitter feed layout, and as Greenberg pointed out, it might be impossible to find anyone who does.

On this week's @Outkick360's #PrimaryComplaint, we have had it with #Twitter's "For you" tab, Brian Kelly accidentally getting paid $1M extra, and the 7/11 logo. pic.twitter.com/tN69sumIlb — OutKick (@Outkick) January 26, 2023

There is some good news. Elon Musk, the supreme leader of Twitter, has acknowledged he’s heard enough complaints to make some tweaks.

Twitter plans on changing the feed so that it remembers whether you’re on “For You” or “Following” when you refresh.

It had always defaulted back to “For You,” which seemed to be driving people absolutely insane. When Mike Greenberg and the rest of social media agree, you know a major mistake was made. It is worth noting that when I tested it this morning, the feed did stick on “Following.” It’s unclear whether that’s the case for everyone yet.

Overall, the social media giant has been a much better experience with Musk in charge. However, there’s still more work to be done, and ironing out the “For You” vs. “Following” situation has to be priority number one. Get it fixed, Elon!