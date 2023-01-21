Elon Musk Announces Significant Twitter Feed Change After Mass Backlash

Elon Musk is taking steps to improve the Twitter feed after plenty of complaining.

As Twitter users know, the format has switched to “For You” or “Following,” and the default seems to be “For You.”

That means users see what Twitter thinks people want to see instead of just the latest tweets from followers by default. It hasn’t gone over well. The fact that it reverts back to “For You” every time you refresh has only made the situation worse.

Elon Musk announces changes to Twitter. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Now, Musk has announced that a change is coming. The next update “will remember” if you were on “For You” “Following,” or a custom list.

That means you won’t have to constantly switch back and forth from the default mode to what you want.

Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Elon Musk recognizes people aren’t happy.

While Twitter has definitely improved since Musk’s takeover, the “For You” vs. “Following” feed options seems to have gone over like a pissed off bull in an antiques store.

Nobody seems to really like it, and it’s led to some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Me trying to navigate between whatever the hell my For You timeline is Vs My Following Timeline pic.twitter.com/ATx0Xpeeor — M∆RK (@Mark33A) January 12, 2023

Smart leaders and businessmen can admit when they’ve messed something up. They can change. Idiots and arrogant people make a decision and stick to it even if it’s clearly failing.

While Elon isn’t fully walking back the “For You” vs. “Following” format (that’d be the best option), he is making it so you don’t have to switch back and forth.

That’s at least a giant step in the right direction.

This situation has been a miss for Elon, but at least he’s making some tweaks to the situation. That’s another sign the Twitter owner listens to and understands criticism. Users should be very happy about it.