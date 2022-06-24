ESPN’s Malika Andrews Interrupts Draft Coverage to Cry About Roe v. Wade

When the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion, we knew someone at ESPN would quickly interrupt sports talk to declare the ruling an attack on women.

We just didn’t know if it would be Elle Duncan (my pick), Malika Andrews, Sarah Spain, Bomani Jones or Mina Kimes. It was Andrews.

At the start of a Draft recap special on NBA Today, Andrews teared up about the Court giving abortion rights back to each individual state.

Here’s the first block of ESPN’s signature basketball program on Friday:

Here’s ESPN’s @malika_andrews — who also embarrassed herself talking about Kyle Rittenhouse — almost in tears on ESPN over the Supreme Court giving abortion rights back to the states.

pic.twitter.com/EbNhsME5wz — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 24, 2022

Why is ESPN, a sports network with a ban on discussing politics, covering abortion?

Clearly, ESPN is afraid to tell these people to stick to sports, and Andrews probably doesn’t know what the ruling entails.

As she proved following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, she’s always light on the facts. Andrews, a likely MSNBC viewer, probably thinks the SCOTUS overturning Roe means a ban on abortions everywhere.

It doesn’t. Abortion laws will vary by state, with only 13 states having trigger laws in effect. In fact, the New York Times projects that 86 percent of abortions will still be legal and occur. 86 percent! As I wrote at the time of the leak, “that’s hardly the attack on the female gender that talk show hosts and politicians allege.”

No one on television complains more about the American system and has benefited more from it than Andrews. She is 27 years old, yet ESPN has catapulted her to host a daily NBA show and the NBA Draft over several more experienced hosts.

Andrews often screeches about white privilege, but anchors a program almost exclusively made up of black pundits. Nothing she whines about is accurate.

However, ESPN doesn’t care about the truth or that Andrews is embarrassing the network. ESPN chooses to inject itself into all political debates and provides just one side of the argument.

Notice that even CNN scheduled pundits on Friday to push back on the left-wing side of the abortion argument. But not ESPN. Moderate and conservative perspectives be damned.

Sage Steele might not have free speech rights at ESPN, but the Malika Andrews, Sarah Spains and Stephen A. Smiths sure do.

At this point, Malika Andrews might as well go on air and call for pro-choice extremists to get into the streets like other left-wing anchors and politicians have today. ESPN would likely allow her to do that.