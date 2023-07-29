ESPN’s Lead Boxing Reporter Mike Coppinger Being Blocked From Getting Fight Credentials For Tonight

Videos by OutKick

ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger has covered some of biggest moments in boxing throughout his journalistic career. However, tonight will be a bit different.

In just a few hours, one of the most hyped boxing card in recent years is set to take place in Las Vegas, when all eyes will look to see what happens when Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. finally meet after years of ducking each other.

However, ESPN’s senior boxing reporter Mike Coppinger is reportedly being blocked from receiving a credential and will not be allowed to attend the fight in person.

THE PBC REFUSES TO CREDENTIAL COPPINGER

With both boxers at the top of their game, the buzz for the fight has both diehard and casual combat sports fans riled up. Many will be watching on SHOWTIME’s PPV, while those that were fortunate to score tickets to Vegas’ T-Mobile arena hope to see something special. So was Coppinger, or so he thought.

According to the New York Post, Coppinger was not issued credentials ahead of tonight’s massive fight. The Post reports that Showtime and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Championship (PBC) refused to allow the star ESPN reporter access to tonight’s event for an undisclosed reason. The drama got so heightened that upper levels of ESPN”s management reportedly tried to intervene to get Coppinger credentialed.

No dice. Showtime and PBC haven’t budged. Viewers will now have to endure Stephen A. Smith doing another gig as if he’s not already everywhere on the ESPN platforms. Hey, at least he’s getting paid enough for it.

The Post reached out to multiple parties to try and get comment on what happened that the PBC is being so adamant about not allowing Coppinger inside the building. Clearly it’s not an anti-ESPN thing by Showtime, as Stephen A Smith will still be there.

Terrence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

IT’S UNCLEAR WHY ESPN’S COPPINGER IS BEING BLOCKED

For Coppinger, obviously it’s somewhat embarrassing from a public perspective until more details come out from behind the scenes of why the PBC is playing hardball, I mean hard gloves, with him. There’s also the fact that this is literally one of the biggest fights that he probably would have been able to cover, so he must be disappointed about it from just being a sheer passionate boxing fan as well.

