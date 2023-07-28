Errol Spence Jr. Will Beat Terence Crawford For The Undisputed Welterweight Title

Videos by OutKick

After years of false hope and broken promises, the bout boxing fans have been waiting for is here. Errol The Truth Spence Jr. fights Terence Bud Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight Championship.

Spence-Crawford finally goes down Saturday, July 29th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on SHOWTIME pay-per-view. Ringwalk for the megafight is approximately 11 p.m. ET.

There have been nine undisputed champions in the 4-belt era beginning with middleweight Bernard Hopkins in 2004. The winner of Spence-Crawford will be the 1st undisputed 147-pound champion in the 4-belt era.

According to Ring Magazine, Crawford is the 3rd in their boxing pound-for-pound power rankings and Spence is 4th. Both Spence and Crawford beat Shawn Porter in welterweight title fights.

Round 11 was the decisive round in #SpencePorter that lead to @ErrolSpenceJr becoming the unified IBF and WBC welterweight world champion in 2019.



Spence will try to make history again when he takes on Terence Crawford on 7/29 for the UNDISPUTED 👑. #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/eTe9Gx6Q14 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 18, 2023

Terence Crawford stops Shawn Porter in the 10th round. Left uppercut for the first knockdown, then threw a flurry of punches on the 2nd knockdown. #CrawfordPorter #boxing pic.twitter.com/WvbaV3bESi — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) November 21, 2021

Crawford took care of business vs. Porter by TKO in the 10th round for the WBO welterweight title in 2020. The Truth beat Porter by split decision in their 2019 bout for WBC and IBF welterweight belts.

Spence is the less experienced boxer or Crawford has more mileage. It depends on how you look at it. The Truth is two years younger, has 11 fewer fights in his career, and has fought 82 fewer rounds.

Crawford has been the busier boxer. His last five bouts have been in the last five years. It’s taken Spence five years, one month and change to make it through his last five fights.

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: ‘Tale of the Tape’

The ‘tale of the tape’ for Spence-Crawford courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions.

In between Spence’s fight vs. Porter in 2019 and his bout with Danny Garcia in 2020, Spence had a single-car accident while drinking and driving in his hometown of Dallas. The Truth recovered to beat Garcia by unanimous decision.

Spence is the bigger and more explosive fighter who likes to apply pressure to his opponents early and often. Before agreeing to this fight with Crawford, Spence was contemplating a move up to the 154-pound division.

Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. during their WBC & IBF World Welterweight Championship fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This is just Crawford’s 8th fight in the welterweight division. Bud has stopped his previous seven foes before the final bell. He moved up from junior welterweight and is trying to be the 1st undisputed champ in two weight classes in the 4-belt era.

Crawford is the more “methodical” fighter. He uses the early rounds to pick up intel on his opponent to win the later rounds. Bud is the better counterpuncher and can seamlessly shift between orthodox and southpaw fighting stances.

DraftKings Sportsbook‘s Fight Odds

Betting odds for Spence-Crawford’s bout for the undisputed welterweight championship Saturday, July 29th from DraftKings.

Again, they both beat Porter. However, Spence was a bigger favorite vs. a younger version of Porter who had a better record. Crawford was just -450 favorite vs. Porter in 2020 while Spence was laying -910, per Box.live.

Furthermore, each fought former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook. But, Crawford beat Brook in 2020 and Spence won the IBF strap from Brook three years earlier.

Spence has the more impressive resume. His last four opponents — Yordenis Ugás, Garcia, Porter, and Mikey Garcia — have all been world champions and ranked on the pound-for-pound list in their careers.

Errol Spence Jr. shakes hands with Terrence Crawford during their weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Also, Spence has more ways to win this fight. Not only is he the bigger fighter with more knockout power. But, his aggressiveness should give him an early lead. Crawford spends the 1st two rounds studying his foes.

Since the Over 10.5 rounds is -270, the market is predicting Spence-Crawford goes the distance. I don’t like backing a boxer who’s going to give up the early rounds in a fight that should go to the scorecards.

Maybe I’m in a bubble or this is random but I’ve seen more people pick Crawford to win this fight. The Action Network and Covers.com are both on Bud. Boxing great, Roy Jones Jr., is picking Crawford.

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said Crawford would win in his appearance on VSIN’s A Numbers Game earlier this week. The Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, thinks Bud wins.

A new name gets etched in boxing lore TOMORROW night🔥



Order #SpenceCrawford: https://t.co/32LwrbgAKD pic.twitter.com/ItAw7l4EzD — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 28, 2023

Granted, unlike team sports, the betting public typically gravitates toward ‘dogs in prize fights. That’s why sportsbook managers have gloated about always profiting off of Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights.

Because of his 50-0 boxing record, Mayweather was usually a massive favorite in his bouts. Squares would bet Mayweather’s opponent due to the fat plus-money payouts. I’m nervous about being one of those squares Saturday.

That said, Crawford is only -150 so I’m expecting good two-way betting action in this fight. With all the prominent boxing voices picking Bud, I could see the sportsbooks “needing Spence to win”.

At least that’s what I’m hoping for. Either way, Spence is the bigger and younger fighter. The Truth will do more damage in what should be the 1st of a Spence-Crawford trilogy.

BET: Errol Spence Jr.’s +120 moneyline vs. Terence Crawford at DraftKings

Errol Spence Jr.’s odds to beat Terence Crawford from DraftKings as of Saturday, July 29th at 11 a.m. ET.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.