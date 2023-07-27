Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Prop Bets

Videos by OutKick
Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford face off Saturday for the undisputed welterweight championship on Showtime PPV.
Neither Spence nor Crawford has ever lost, entering the fight with a combined record of 52-0. Fully healthy, Spence and Crawford could have challenged a prime Manny Pacquiao and made it interesting with Floyd Mayweather.
Maybe.
OutKick will be there, in Las Vegas, to cover the fight. Today, we place wagers on the best prop bets via DraftKings:
To go the distance: Yes -205, No +150.
Yes.
The boxing acumen of both Crawford and Spence suggests the fighters will play it safe in the early rounds and focus on defense and landing strikes.
Don’t expect a KO.
Draw: +1400
A draw is the best value bet on the board. Boxing is a business and there’s no better way to build a rematch to a money bout than a first fight Draw between two fighters. Remember Canelo-GGG 1?
We are not predicting a Draw.
Still, there’s value in that +1400 given the often conspicuous outcomes of money fights that go the distance.
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down: Yes +1800.
No chance. Stay away.
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down: Yes +160, No -225.
Hmm.
If you building a parlay, consider No at -225 as a value play. This will be a fight of technique.
Ready for some round betting?
Round 1: Crawford at +10000
Round 2: Crawford at +8000
Round 3: Spence at +10000.
Round 4: Crawford at +5000.
Round 5: Crawford at +4000.
Round 6: Spence at +5000.
Round 7: Crawford at +25000.
Round 8: Spence at +3500.
Round 9: Crawford at +2200.
Round 10: Spence +3500
Round 11: Spence at +400
Round 12: Crawford at +3000
Terence Crawford, −150, should win the fight.
See you Saturday.