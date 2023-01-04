ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Halts Commentary On Damar Hamlin To Lead Fellow Reporters in Prayer

The power of prayer may be lost on many, but in a moment of life or death, it takes great faith and humility to put your head down and trust God’s work.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky did that Tuesday afternoon as the ongoing scare regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin rests in the hands of doctors at the UC Medical Center who are tending to the 24-year-old after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Orlovsky did what few ESPN pundits would do in a situation like this and wore his faith on his sleeve, lowering his head to lead his fellow reporters in prayer for Hamlin’s recovery.

It was a raw and honest moment to behold live.

With the uncertainty of the situation and very few details to rest on regarding Hamlin’s health, Orlovsky put it all in the Man Above’s hands.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 levanta una oración en NFL LIVE . “Creemos en el poder de la oración” 🙏 … “we believe in the power of prayer” Beautiful words for hope and love. #prayersforDamarHamlin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zIGksV46Vi — Pablo Viruega (@PabloViruega) January 3, 2023

And he’s not the only one …

Bills fans holding a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin and his family outside Highmark Stadium here in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/pjXqj7eP3k — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 3, 2023

OutKick’s Armando Salguero recapped the scene from Monday night’s game, which was suspended by the NFL with no plans to resume play for the Bills and Bengals this week.

RELATED: FAMILY OF BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN REMAINS RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING ON-FIELD CARDIAC ARREST

Prayers up for Damar.