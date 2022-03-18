ESPN’s College Basketball Broadcast Takes Moment of Silence in Protest of ‘Don’t Say Gay’

UPDATE: ESPN’s Elle Duncan, who accused Sage Steele of not being black enough, says it’s unfair to families that teachers can’t discuss sexual orientation with young children.

Here’s @ESPN’s Elle Duncan getting very upset that teachers can’t talk to very young children about sex and gender identity: pic.twitter.com/BGMIgQ879Y — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 18, 2022

Friday, two ESPN broadcasters took a moment of silence during the NCAA Women’s Tournament in protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, known as “Don’t Say Gay.”

Take a look:

Today during the Women's NCAA Tournament, ESPN's Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle remained silent for two minutes in opposition of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. "There are things bigger than basketball … Our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support." pic.twitter.com/d0xISZvNUh — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) March 18, 2022

In the meantime, staffers at Disney, ESPN’s parent company, are staging walkouts over the matter. Disney Chief Bob Chapek even apologized to the woke for not condemning the bill hard enough last week.

So Disney is leading the pushback. You’d think from reading this that the bill must be either vile or discriminatory. Nope, it’s neither.

The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill requires that teachers don’t discuss sexual orientation and gender identity with children in third grade and younger. That’s it.

However, the Democrats and the press say the bill is homophobic and transphobic. Therefore, wokesters like these two women are against it, and thus now support teachers sexually indoctrinating very young children.

Last week, Florida and governor Ron DeSantis responded to public protests, saying:

“Here’s what I can tell you, in the state of Florida, we are not going to allow them to inject transgenderism into kindergartens.

“First graders shouldn’t have woke gender ideology imposed in their curriculums, and that is what we’re standing for because we’re standing for the kids and we’re standing for the parents.

“The chance that I am going to back down on my commitment to students and back down from my commitment to parents’ rights simply because of fraudulent media narratives or pressure from woke corporations, the chances of that are zero.”

What a bill to protest against, let alone during a college basketball game. ESPN should be ashamed.