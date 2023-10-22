ESPN, Stephen A. Smith Clearly Cursed Detroit Lions By Declaring Them As The NFL’s Best Team

Videos by OutKick

Is there Stephen A. Smith curse? Earlier this week, noted ESPN football scholar Stephen A. Smith (who we’re not sure actually watches football) declared that the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFL. Well, in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, the Lions don’t look the league’s best.

In fact, they look a lot more like … well, like the old Detroit Lions.

.@stephenasmith's top NFL teams:



1. Lions

2. 49ers

3. Dolphins

4. Chiefs

5. Eagles pic.twitter.com/80phRq4FMY — First Take (@FirstTake) October 17, 2023

I figured the Lions were doomed the second Stephen A. Smith put this list out there. I just didn’t know exactly how bad it would be, or how quickly it would happen.

We got the answer to both questions very early in their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore’s offense completely dismantled the Lions defense to the tune of four first-half touchdowns. Not only that, but they scored those points on over 350 yards off offense. IN THE FIRST HALF.

That’s bad, but would be OK if the Lions explosive offense showed up and simply turned the game into a shootout. However, it appears the neither the Lions offense nor their defense decided to travel to Baltimore for this week’s game.

The Ravens defense shut out the Lions in the first half and held them under 100 yards. Yes, the Ravens out-gained the Lions in the first half by over 250 yards.

ESPN hot take artist Stephen A. Smith declared the Detroit Lions the best team in the NFL prior to their abysmal first half vs. the Ravens. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Perhaps the final drive of the half is a perfect encapsulation of the “old Lions.” Baltimore, who was driving into Lions territory for a fifth score, botched a handoff and fumbled the ball.

The Lions took over and managed to drive the ball to the edge of field-goal range. But, on a third-and-3, Jared Goff committed an intentional grounding foul.

Despite the 4th-down-and-15, Detroit elected to go for it. And, they got it! For a moment. Until referees announced a holding call on the Lions.

They had a chance to put some points on the board heading into the break, but instead ended up with a 4th-and-25 and had to punt.

This Lions team is on a four-game winning streak, with each victory coming by at least two touchdowns.

This week, they’re down four touchdowns at halftime.

And it all started with ESPN football guru Stephen A. Smith declaring the Lions the best team in the NFL.