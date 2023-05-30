ESPN On ESPN Crime: Sarah Spain Likes Tweet Saying Sam Ponder Engages In ‘Bigotry”

Videos by OutKick

Over the weekend, USA Today columnist Nancy Armour wrote a scathing article about ESPN host Sam Ponder. I rebutted that ridiculous column Sunday. But one person not rebutting that column is fellow ESPN “talent” Sarah Spain.

Instead, Spain liked Armour’s tweet promoting the column. In the tweet, Armour says that Ponder’s take on biological men competing in women’s sports — which is the reasonable and rational opinion that they should not be allowed to do so — “has nothing to do with ‘fairness’ and everything to do with bigotry.'”

ESPN personality Sarah Spain likes tweet saying that colleague Sam Ponder engages in “bigotry” (Screenshot: Twitter.com)

OutKick reached out to ESPN for comment. We asked if the company agrees with Spain’s take that Ponder is engaging in “bigotry” by saying biological men shouldn’t compete against women.

We also asked the network if it is OK having one of its personalities liking tweets insinuating that another talent is a bigot.

ESPN declined to comment on the situation.

Sarah Spain likes tweet insinuating that ESPN colleague Sam Ponder is a “bigot”

“ESPN on ESPN crime” is generally a big-time no-no at the company. One co-worker publicly attacking another co-worker is not something the network is going to be excited to see.

Not only that, but Spain is helping to promote a USA Today article, a competitor to ESPN. Perhaps if Spain feels so connected to USA Today’s content, rather than the content of her ESPN co-workers, she should seek employment there instead.

Spain is fond of calling other people “bigots,” so this part of the story is hardly news. Don’t forget she said that Tampa Bay Rays players who did not want to participate in Pride Night activities because of religious beliefs are “bigots.”

ESPN buried Spain’s take and did not promote that video clip, as the network normally would.

It’ll be interesting to see what the company does when the person on the other end of one of Spain’s “bigotry” attacks is one of their other employees.