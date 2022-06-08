ESPN Promotes Everything — Except Sarah Spain Calling Rays ‘Bigots’

ESPN commentator Sarah Spain declared five Tampa Bay Rays players “bigots” for not wearing the gay pride logo on their uniforms.

We have reached out to ESPN to see if the network agrees with Spain’s statement. While ESPN likely won’t respond, there’s reason to believe that it does not support her comments.

Spain made this declaration Monday on Around the Horn, one of the top promoted shows at the network. And three days later, ESPN still has not posted this specific segment to its website or on its social media accounts. In fact, the only video of the segment still available is the one we posted at OutKick:

Yesterday @espn’s Sarah Spain said on air that Tampa Bay Rays players who don’t wear a pride flag are bigoted and using BS religion. Imagine turning on sports and getting this loony left wing insanity on your TV. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Z0B9KzSS1k — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2022

Burying clips is a rare practice at ESPN. ESPN often promotes incendiary segments that violate its own ban on politics, a hint at just how deep the woke takeover runs at the network.

When J.A. Adande compared red state voting laws to the genocide in China, ESPN immediately posted the clip on Twitter. Adande’s comparison is still on the official ESPN page to this day.

The network has also published several videos of Elle Duncan weighing in on political topics and denouncing America as a racist country.

Far from burying these cringe videos, ESPN has amplified the videos while network colleagues tell their own Twitter followers how brave Adande and Duncan are for their social commentary.

However, no one is doing that for Spain’s outburst. Her remarks have been a stay-away for all members of ESPN thus far.

So it would seem that Spain took wokeness too far, even for ESPN.

Perhaps calling players “bigots” for not participating in a phony social justice campaign is where ESPN draws the line. Or maybe the line was Spain belittling religious people by calling their beliefs “BS.”

Either way, ESPN has no one to blame but itself for Spain’s failed virtue-signaling attempt. The network has allowed its liberal pundits to speak openly on various social and political topics for years, and someone would inevitably take things too far.

There is no leadership at ESPN, and the network admits as much by allowing left-wing kooks like Adande, Duncan, Mark Jones, Jalen Rose and others to lie on television. The standard at ESPN is that there isn’t one.

ESPN “talents” know that their bosses are too afraid of being called racist, sexist or bigoted that they won’t punish anyone who uses those terms to describe normal Americans. Spain, Adande, Mark Jones, Bomani Jones, Rose and Duncan have taken advantage of this cowardice.

There are consequences to running a company with fear, one of which is that hateful morons like Spain then think they can go full-Rachel Maddow on ESPN airwaves.

Sarah Spain is an embarrassment. Look at her Twitter page and radio ratings for more proof. And by burying the video of Spain smearing the Tampa Bay Rays, ESPN may finally be admitting it thinks so too.