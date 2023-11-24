ESPN’s Ryan Clark Wants Hall & Oates Halftime Show, But Problem Is Hall Just Sued Oates

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans saw quite the halftime musical performances during Thursday’s Thanksgiving games.

What started with an awkward and disastrous performance by Jack Harlow during the Packers-Lions game was soon redeemed by the GOAT herself Dolly Parton in Dallas. The Queen of Country absolutely rocked, while also receiving some accolades from Tony Romo and social media on her outfit.

But the big question was who would we get for the 49ers-Seahawks night game?

ESPN’s Ryan Clark tweeted out that he was hoping for Hall & Oates to perform.

The timing couldn’t have been worst for Clark’s suggestion as he was immediately inundated with music fans informing him that Hall and Oates don’t really like each other and in fact a restraining order was issued on Wednesday!

HALL WAS GRANTED A RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST OATES

“Do we have a special halftime for the Prime Time Game too? I vote for Hall & Oats,” the ESPN broadcaster tweeted to his followers.

Not sure why Hall & Oates was on his mind but it probably had to do with the fact that their hit song “You Make My Dreams Come True” is part of a holiday commercial that’s being played nonstop during games.

On Wednesday, Daryl Hall sued his longtime music partner John Oates in a Nashville court over what is being described as a “contract / debt” dispute. If that wasn’t enough, Hall also filed and was issued a restraining order against Oates that begins on November 30th!

Although court documents regarding the case are sealed, more information has started to leak about the ongoing feud between the two music greats ever since Hall seemingly disparaged Oates during an interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast last year. Further reports say there’s a disagreement over who owns what songs and which they are allowed to play live during their solo tours.

HALL AND OATES HAVE SOLD TENS OF MILLIONS OF ALBUMS

“He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner,” Hall said to Maher. “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me,” Hall continued.

Fast forward to this past week and now the two are legally not allowed to even be near each other or have communication which would make it quite difficult to be performing anytime soon during an NFL halftime show.

My advice for seven-time platinum and six-time gold record duo who just performed in October of 2022?

Do whatever you need to do to become friends or at least amicable with each other once again. Just like ESPN’s Ryan Clark, an entire generation of new fans are now learning about your music because of it being played on commercials and across TikTok. You are both in your late 70’s – not everyone at that age gets that second wave for their music.

Music fans aren’t getting a Simon and Garfunkel reunion any time soon (Where is Art by the way?!)

The Oasis brothers hate each other.

Let’s not have the same thing happen here too, alright fellas?