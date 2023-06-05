ESPN NHL Analyst Chris Chelios To Reportedly Be Among Cuts At Network

Videos by OutKick

Since ESPN became a broadcast partner for the NHL again, they promised to help grow the game. But they keep showing time after time that they’re not as interested in that as they previously stated. On Monday, a report came out that says one of their main NHL analysts, Chris Chelios, will be among those negatively impacted in the upcoming layoffs.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Chelios' contract won't be renewed by ESPN, sources told @FOS. The Hall of Famer has worked as an in-studio analyst since NHL game coverage returned to ESPN in 2021. Other notable personalities expected to part ways in the coming days. https://t.co/2txsWOKDZw — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 5, 2023

So far, there haven’t been many reports about which ESPN talent might get the axe. But it’s telling that the biggest name so far comes from their NHL coverage.

ESPN NHL sportscasters Chris Chelios, Steve Levy and P.K. Subban look on during the first intermission during the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. (Photo by John McCreary/NHL via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Stephen A. Smith — one of the network’s most prominent talents — essentially said the NHL doesn’t matter.

Another talent, John Anderson, got in trouble for making insensitive remarks about an NHL player.

Their Stanley Cup Playoff coverage — and it’s relative ranking among the network’s priorities — became a major spot of consternation for hockey fans.

ESPN continues to claim that it wants to elevate the NHL into a more national spotlight. But every action they take seems to indicate the opposite.

Now that layoffs are taking shape, ESPN immediately looks to its NHL coverage to find places they can save money.

Cutting Chelios is just the latest example of the ESPN not prioritizing hockey coverage.

Whether or not he’s the only hockey analyst to be included remains to be seen.

But the NHL needs to have some conversations with their biggest network partner about how little it seems to care about the league.