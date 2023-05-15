ESPN Angers NHL Fans, Again, This Time By Delaying Broadcast Shift From Sunday Night Baseball To Oilers/Knights Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

Back in the 90s, ESPN and the NHL had a terrific relationship. Just hearing the theme song puts me in a good mood. But the league left the network after the 2004 season and began bouncing around before returning to ESPN in 2021.

The network promised to deliver the hockey content that it did back in the 1990s and early 2000s. It said it wanted to help “grow the game.”

But two years in and ESPN doesn’t seem overly interested in promoting hockey nearly as much as other properties.

In fact, the NHL and fans got extremely upset when Stephen A. Smith went on First Take and, essentially, said hockey doesn’t matter.

Then, last week, ESPN SportsCenter anchor John Anderson made a joke about NHLer Zach Whitecloud. That didn’t go over well, either.

ESPN’s decision to feature Sunday Night Baseball over an NHL playoff game did not sit well with hockey fans

On Sunday night, ESPN had Sunday Night Baseball between the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. It also had the Western Conference semifinal between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers happen to have the sport’s best player — Connor McDavid — on their roster. In addition, this was a Game 6 matchup in which the league’s certain MVP (McDavid) was facing elimination.

ESPN angers NHL fans by prioritizing a Sunday Night Baseball blowout over Game 6 between the Oilers and Golden Knights. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Yet, instead of moving Sunday Night Baseball — which was a regular season blowout in favor of the Cardinals — to ESPN 2, ESPN put the pivotal Game 6 contest there instead.

But don’t worry, it also carried both on the main network … sort of.

I guess credit to ESPN for showing the opening puck drop, but why not move baseball to ESPN 2 and start the playoff game on the main channel? Again, it’s a 9-1 baseball game in May.

If ESPN really wanted to grow hockey, it could definitely do more. Plus, there’s a rumor floating around social media.

Hearing scuttlebutt from ESPN insiders that NHL asked to move the Vegas-EDM game to 8pm ET.

Hearing NHL asked ESPN to move baseball to ESPN2, but ESPN declined. Same rumor is that ESPN also declined to trade games with TNT.



For now, only a rumor inside ESPN. — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) May 15, 2023

Naturally, NHL fans are upset that the league caught short shrift from the network, again.

👏🏼 ESPN. Missed three goals in the opening three minutes of an elimination NHL playoff game because we had to finish out a 9-1 MLB blowout. #GrowTheGame — Troy Stecher (@troystecher) May 15, 2023

I remember the excitement from NHL fans when ESPN got rights to the league back.



The overall result has been shockingly bad by ESPN.



Tonight’s 10 PM start is a perfect microcosm of all the issues. https://t.co/m0tT4uu8pA — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) May 15, 2023

NHL realizing the ESPN deal was a mistake: pic.twitter.com/8tVvJM7FZh — Anthony Sellitti (@AntSellit) May 15, 2023

If you’re wondering why the Oilers / VGK game is on at 10pm on Sunday night just ask @espn – the NHL requested it start at 8pm ET, ESPN denied them because they don’t give a shit about hockey. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) May 15, 2023

ESPN, a network that bid for and was awarded NHL broadcast rights, doesn't give a rats ass about hockey. #SchwartzOnSports — Peter Schwartz (@SchwartzSports) May 15, 2023

9-1 in the bottom of the 8th but your NHL playoff game will be starting on ESPN 8 the Ocho — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) May 15, 2023

ESPN pushing the EDM-VGK Game 6 start time back, meanwhile there is literally cornhole on ESPN2 right now.



In 5 years, pickle ball will have a better TV deal with ESPN than the NHL does. — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) May 15, 2023

At least they didn’t ask any of the NHL players about their dead mothers while they were playing.

Tough Sunday night for ESPN all around.