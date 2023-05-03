ESPN Makes More Monday Night Football Changes, Kicks Steve Levy To Curb For Chris Fowler

Videos by OutKick

ESPN has officially kicked Steve Levy to the curb when it comes to Monday Night Football.

The longtime announcer was replaced by some fellas named Joe Buck and Troy Aikman last season, but still called a handful of secondary MNF games with Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky.

Well, those days are now officially over. The New York Post reported Wednesday that ESPN has booted Levy completely from NFL coverage, replacing him with Chris Fowler for the five additional Monday Night Football games this season.

“With an increase in ‘Monday Night Football’ secondary games beginning in the 2023 season, the network is replacing play-by-player Steve Levy with Chris Fowler on its second team,” the Post said, adding that there will be five extra games that Buck and Aikman won’t do this season.

Monday Night Football No. 2 team gets Chris Fowler over Steve Levy.

Tough few years for Steve Levy, who I feel like has been with ESPN for decades now. Hell, he probably has.

Scratch that, he definitely has. Thirty years! Didn’t see that coming.

Anyway, Levy has dabbled in just about every sport known to man, and was even on the call for Tuesday’s second-round opener between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Levy’s done well as a studio guy, SportsCenter host, college football broadcaster and now NHL play-by-play man. But, as the Post noted, he was given a pretty crappy hand for Monday Night Football.

His first year in the booth was back in 2020 where there were virtually no crowds unless you were in the free state of Florida, and then he was given just one more season before getting the axe in 2022.

Levy was also paired with Brian Griese, who wasn’t exactly a ball of fire in the booth, and Louis Riddick, who’s actually pretty good but also seems like he’s mad at everyone.

Anyway, Fowler will now grace our TVs every Saturday night during the fall along with Kirk Herbstreit, and then appear for at least five more Mondays.

Mix that in with a little tennis coverage and it’ll be a heavy dosage of Chris for the foreseeable future.

Hopefully he continues to grill John McEnroe over vaccine mandates!