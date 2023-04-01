ESPN Gets Destroyed On Twitter For Absurd Women’s History Month Video

Videos by OutKick

The Internet never forgets.

Earlier this week, ESPN ran a minute-long promo featuring Lia Thomas. It was part of their Women’s History Month celebration. Just one problem, though: Lia Thomas is a dude.

The entire segment paints a picture of Thomas as a pioneer for transgender athletes in Division I sports. It praises Thomas’ persistence and triumph through adversity. And it celebrates Thomas’ championship in the women’s 500 freestyle.

In case you missed it, here’s a refresher:

Holy crap, just seeing this, @espn celebrated Women’s History Month by honoring trans swimmer Lia Thomas. pic.twitter.com/ut6qvE5rii — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2023

Nothing says “let’s celebrate women” quite like forcing women to celebrate a man.

So I guess they thought we all forgot about that fiasco when ESPN PR ran this Women’s History Month promo video Friday:

To close out #WomensHistoryMonth, the women of @ESPNNFL share favorite messages, inspiring stories & words to live by 🏈 pic.twitter.com/j4jUV7uScA — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 31, 2023

The video touts some of ESPN’s most prominent female personalities: Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Lisa Salters, Suzy Kolber, Diana Russini, Kimberley Martin, Sam Ponder, Michelle Beisner-Buck and Wendi Nix.

“We reached out to some of our women for words of encouragement and advice on what it’s like to be a woman in the NFL,” the narrator says.

Credit where credit is due, ESPN. At least these women are actual women.

They go on to tell us who inspired them, why it’s important for them to pave the way for other women in sports media, blah blah blah.

But no amount of feel-good, rah-rah rhetoric is going to make us forget about their transgender hero worship.

It is telling, though, that the Lia Thomas tribute got the Sunday “Sportscenter” slot. These women got Friday news dumped with a social media video tweeted by ESPN PR — not even the actual ESPN account.

But hey — if you’re going to be awful, be truly, unapologetically awful.

Great point, Mister Side of Beef. Where are the transgender reporters? So much for inclusivity!

There’s one more glaring problem with Friday’s ESPN video.

That’s it. That’s the one.

How do you honor ESPN’s female personalities without mentioning Sage Steele?

Steele is tenured, smart, talented and — oh yeah — openly conservative. She doesn’t toe the company line when it comes to what opinions she’s allowed to have.

Steele also doesn’t agree with ESPN on the whole transgender thing. Earlier this month, she spoke out when USA Powerlifting was ordered to allow transgender women to compete with biological females after losing a discrimination case.

Yes. Unfair to women.

And the irony of this decision being made during Women's History Month……



The hypocrisy continues….. https://t.co/wBYfer8rQF — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) March 6, 2023

So the moral of the story is ESPN loves women!

But only the women who shut up and know their place. And the ones who have a penis.