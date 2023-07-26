ESPN Forgets To Censor ‘F-Bombs’ During Broadcast

Videos by OutKick
ESPN should expect a call from the FCC reminding them to use the censor button for on-air “f-bombs.”
The Worldwide Leader of Woke had an unusual misstep during Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” when it forgot to censor several curse words.
A roundtable of Malika Andrews, Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears discussed recent comments made by Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges regarding his support for the broken Ben Simmons.
Playing a clip of Bridges’ comments on fellow NBA player Paul George’s “Podcast P” show, the ESPN broadcast forgot to bleep out the cursing.
The ESPN crew was very aware.
Mikal Bridges said in the clip: “I think [Simmons] is in a good place. We’re close. He’s the one talking in the chat all the time. Like, I think he feels like he f**kin’ has a lot of friends; we all f**k with him. Obviously, yeah we want him to score and stuff, but we’re not pressed about it.”
“Next time, I’ll make sure to have a bleep button there,” Malika Andrews said. Shelburne and Spears nervously chuckled at the on-air mistake.
It’s not the first instance for ESPN and certainly not the last.
During last season’s Manningcast, ESPN invited former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
The silver-tongued retiree dropped a couple of F-bombs on air, leading to TWO FCC notices handed to ESPN for the inappropriate language.
