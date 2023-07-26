ESPN Forgets To Censor ‘F-Bombs’ During Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

ESPN should expect a call from the FCC reminding them to use the censor button for on-air “f-bombs.”

The Worldwide Leader of Woke had an unusual misstep during Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” when it forgot to censor several curse words.

A roundtable of Malika Andrews, Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears discussed recent comments made by Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges regarding his support for the broken Ben Simmons.

RELATED: ESPN FIRES MLB REPORTER MARLY RIVERA FOR DROPPING C-BOMB ON FELLOW REPORTER

Playing a clip of Bridges’ comments on fellow NBA player Paul George’s “Podcast P” show, the ESPN broadcast forgot to bleep out the cursing.

The ESPN crew was very aware.

Those f-bombs were probably supposed to be censored. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/gAUzeEbUiK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 26, 2023

Mikal Bridges said in the clip: “I think [Simmons] is in a good place. We’re close. He’s the one talking in the chat all the time. Like, I think he feels like he f**kin’ has a lot of friends; we all f**k with him. Obviously, yeah we want him to score and stuff, but we’re not pressed about it.”

“Next time, I’ll make sure to have a bleep button there,” Malika Andrews said. Shelburne and Spears nervously chuckled at the on-air mistake.

It’s not the first instance for ESPN and certainly not the last.

During last season’s Manningcast, ESPN invited former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The silver-tongued retiree dropped a couple of F-bombs on air, leading to TWO FCC notices handed to ESPN for the inappropriate language.