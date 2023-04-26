ESPN Fires MLB Reporter Marly Rivera For Dropping C-Bomb On Fellow Reporter

Videos by OutKick

ESPN has parted ways with MLB reporter Marly Rivera after she dropped a C-bomb on a colleague last week.

According to The New York Post, Rivera was trying to get an interview with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge before a game last week.

Rivera was reportedly waiting to speak to Judge before the Yankees-Angels game. While she was waiting for him, another reporter, Ivón Gaete, showed up wanting to interview him as well. Gaete is a freelance reporter who was covering Shohei Ohtani for Tokyo Broadcasting. She also happens to be the wife of MLB vice president of communications, John Blundell.

Rivera and Gaete began arguing when Rivera said she had an appointment to interview Judge, and Gaete ignored her.

That’s when the bomb bay doors swung open and dropped a big ol’ C-bomb — with an F-bomb as its lead-in — on Gaete.

Unfortunately for Rivera, this exchange was caught on video. She attempted to apologize to her colleague, but it sounds as though her efforts were in vain and Gaete wouldn’t accept her apology.

ESPN Gave A Blunt Statement Regarding Rivera’s Fate

Rivera gave a statement to The Post following the incident.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” she said. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

Well, unfortunately for Rivera (again) ESPN also gave a statement to The Post about her.

Their’s read as follows:

“She no longer works here.”

That’s a tough break for Rivera. She’s a veteran reporter who worked across ESPN’s platforms including TV and radio broadcasts as well as on their website.

The lesson here is this: don’t drop C-bombs at work. But if you have to (There could be a reason; never rule it out), make sure you don’t drop it on the MLB VP of communications wife.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle