ESPN Fantasy Says Kyler Murray, Currently On The Field On Thursday Night Football, Is On Bye This Week

Imagine my surprise when I opened the ESPN Fantasy app to see who might be in my opponent’s lineup on Thursday only to find that my starting quarterback is on bye this week. There’s only one problem. My starting quarterback is Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. He is most certainly not on bye this week since, you know, he is literally on the field for Thursday Night Football.

Before you ask, the league was created by a friend of mine and I had no say over which fantasy site we would use to host our league. So let’s get that out of the way.

But for those of you who think that I might be making this up, I took a handy screenshot.

ESPN Fantasy apparently believes that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, currently on the field on Thursday Night Football, is on a bye this week.

Apparently this is not limited to Kyler Murray, but all Cardinals players. I could only vouch for the one in my lineup because, you know, I care about my fantasy team and not yours. So, let’s go to some Twitter users for help.

I have Kyler Murray and Eno Benjamin in my ESPN fantasy league and it’s showing both players on a Bye yet they are playing against the Saints right now! 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BQcZDApcyc — Drayson McDonald (@Im_Just_Drayson) October 21, 2022

It’s not just the Cardinals, either! Saints players are also listed as being on bye. The “World Wide Leader In Sports” has completely forgotten there is an NFL game taking place on Thursday night.

Anyone else's ESPN FANTASY FOOTBALL APP NOT WORKING AND PUTTING THE SAINTS AND CARDINALS AS A BYE WEEK? @espn #ESPNFANTASYFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/hqSvxUD0RB — Karan Talwar (@Karan9178) October 21, 2022

It’s OK, ESPN fantasy has plenty of time to fix the issue. It’s not like there are NFL games going on right now. And lucky for them, people don’t care that much about their fantasy teams so this probably will go unnoticed. Right?

Earlier today, OutKick’s Matt Reigle wrote about Matthew Berry — former ESPN Fantasy Analyst — saying that Chris Berman doesn’t care about fantasy football. It looks like Chris Berman might not be the only one who doesn’t care over at the World Wide Leader.