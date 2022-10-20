Matthew Berry Says Chris Berman Isn’t A Fantasy Football Guy

Fantasy football has been around for a long time and continues to be immensely popular. However, according to NBC’s Matthew Nerry, Chirs Berman isn’t a fan.

Berry is a fantasy football expert and when he told author Ethan Sherwood Strauss on his podcast, House of Strauss that when he joined ESPN in 2007, Berman wasn’t exactly on board with all the fantasy football talk.

“I think he was reticent when I joined the company,” Berry told Strauss of Berman’s initial reaction. “Not specific to me. But I just think he didn’t feel like fantasy had a place on Sunday NFL Countdown or Monday Night Countdown, on the shows that he was hosting.”

However, while Berman wasn’t on board with the idea of fantasy football, he was on board with the idea of Matthew Berry.

“On a personal level, he has been nothing but lovely to me,” Berry said. “I love the man and I would never say a bad thing about him. Really enjoy him, we text to this day because he likes betting.”

It just feels right that a legendary old-guard broadcaster like Berman wouldn’t have any interest in fantasy football.

However, Berry revealed that Berman hasn’t ruled out fantasy sports altogether and plays fantasy golf.

Chris Berman on the links. Look at that cut. That’s a dude who plays fantasy golf. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Still, Berry made it clear that Berman understands the draw of fantasy football and what it brings to the table.

“His kids play, he knows that fans care about it,” Berry said.

“And by the way, in 2007,” he added. “Who am I? Chris Berman built that place, he built NFL Primetime, he built Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, who am I, some dumb kid, to say what should or should not be on those shows?”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle