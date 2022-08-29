Bill Belichick Shows Emotion, Even Smiles When Chris Berman Shows Up To Press Conference

Bill Belichick doesn’t show emotion too often. When we do see the New England Patriots coach show emotion it typically involves a blank stare, a disheveled look or him screaming at his players. On Monday afternoon, we saw the ever-so-rare smile from Belichick.

This particular smile from Belichick is the rarest of the rare because it came with him standing in front of a mic. It could very well be the first time the man has ever smiled during a news conference.

The source that brought on the smile? Chris Berman.

Belichick had an ear-to-ear grin across his face when Berman entered the room, and even gave him a round of applause as he graced the media room with his presence.

While I do think Belichick was happy to see Berman, I think there’s another layer to the situation.

I think Belichick smiled, and even giggled, because he knows Berman would like to be anywhere else on Monday afternoon.

There is golf to be played, cigars to be smoked and drinks to be had. Listening to Belichick deliver nothing but coach speak for 10 minutes sounds miserable, Belichick knows it and so does Berman, which makes this whole video that much funnier.