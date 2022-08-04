Bill Belichick Goes Full Bill Belichick When Kid Reporter Asks Him Question About Fantasy Football

Bill Belichick doesn’t have time for silly questions about things that don’t impact his football team, not even if the question is coming from a kid reporter. A young man that attended Belichick’s press conference on Thursday learned that first hand.

The young reporter simply wanted to know Belichick’s opinion about fantasy football, specifically whether or not he thought it was good or bad for the NFL.

“My friends and I watch a lot of football, more than our moms would like, and we’re obsessed with fantasy football,” the kid explained. “Even though you don’t like, you don’t play, do you think it’s good or bad for the NFL?”

In all honesty, it’s not a bad question from the kid. It certainly has more potential to get a noteworthy answer from the head coach than the majority of bland questions the capital-j journalists asks each day.

Belichick, in a very on-brand way, didn’t really entertain the question all that much. On the one hand, he didn’t come up with some fake answer just for the kid, on the other hand, maybe he should have?

“Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that because fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” Belichick responded. “We’re just trying to win games out here, so I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who wins, who doesn’t. I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win. So, yeah, have fun with that!”

You have to love the fact that 70-year-old Belichick hit the kid with the “we’re just trying to win games out here” line. Belichick is the king of all kings when it comes to coach speak.

As you can see in the exchange below, Belichick did give his Belichickian answer with a bit of a grin on his face.