Fans Believe ESPN, College Football Playoff Committee Colluded To Include SEC Team

Videos by OutKick

The College Football Playoff is set and many fans aren’t happy about the four teams selected. Both Michigan (Big Ten) and Washington (Pac-12), as undefeated Power 5 conference champions, were locks to make the Playoff. Texas (Big 12, future SEC school) and Alabama (SEC) — one-loss Power 5 conference champions — got in over undefeated Power 5 champion Florida State (ACC) and many fans blame ESPN.

As everyone knows by now, Florida State lost its starting quarterback due to injury. Despite that, their resume speaks for itself. They’re the first undefeated Power 5 champion to not make the College Football Playoff.

This is the ninth year of the playoff. In those nine seasons, there’s another thing that’s never happened: zero SEC teams reaching the final four. In fact, twice the SEC got two of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

Some fans believe that ESPN wasn’t going to allow the SEC to be left out. Of course, ESPN owns the SEC Network. They have a very strong vested interest in the conference.

The ESPN, SEC Network television crew. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Plus, starting next season, ESPN takes over the main SEC football package from CBS. And, ESPN owns the rights to the College Football Playoff.

I’m not saying any of those things are connected. Simply pointing out facts.

But, some people ARE saying those things are connected.

You can’t strike a deal for 3 Billion and then be left off the set. Look at the team that they use to advertise this when GA are the reigning champions of the SEC. I don’t just blurt out conspiracies. I follow the money and see how it influenced the decisions made. You always… pic.twitter.com/l8ifCJrs3n — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 4, 2023

ABC/ESPN won't let nobody stop their money. They successfully taken away the SEC from CBS. They successfully made sure the SEC made the playoffs. They control college football. If anything affects their agenda, you'll get dealt with – Florida State. Period. pic.twitter.com/bUWOwdI9jY — FSU vs Florida State 💯 (@therealzandale) December 4, 2023

ESPN's @KirkHerbstreit TOLD YOU GUYS what would happen roughly 12 hours before @jordantrav13 broke his leg.



This had NOTHING to do with an injury. ESPN was NOT leaving the SEC out. to do with an injury. It had EVERYTHING to do with the SEC NOT getting LEFT OUT. pic.twitter.com/HjcX5dvcjZ — TJ Pittinger (@TJ_Pittinger) December 4, 2023

On Sunday, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland went OFF on the College Football Playoff Committee leaving out Florida State in favor of Alabama. He used the word “we” several times, presumably meaning the college football media and ESPN.

Co-host Joey Galloway made sure to scold McFarland for saying the quiet part out loud.

"Don't use the term 'we' when you start to give your point there. There is not a WE in this. WE don't care about the matchup. WE don't care about who's playing who, and where they're playing 'em. We're here to get the four best teams."- Joey Galloway to Booger McFarland pic.twitter.com/WfPnMqBAqR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

LOL, ok Joey Galloway. Sure, you don’t care who’s playing who. That’s an odd position for him to take given that his entire job revolves around telling fans who should be playing who in the College Football Playoff.

Rece Davis also took issue with McFarland’s commentary. Clearly, Davis and Galloway got the ESPN memo that McFarland did not.

Some fans, media and former players think ESPN colluded with the College Football Playoff Committee to get an SEC team in the final four. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In addition, people pointed out some interesting things in ESPN coverage on Sunday and Monday regarding the College Football Playoff.

Someone noted that the helmets behind Kirk Herbstreit on Sunday featured the four teams in the College Football Playoff, despite ESPN claiming that they didn’t know until everyone else knew.

🚨 | REPORT: New Evidence shows ESPN crew members potentially knew the College Football Playoff Rankings BEFORE the public 😳



This picture of Kirk Herbstreit's set 10 minutes before the official reveal shows the helmets of the eventual 4 CFP teams in the background. However,… pic.twitter.com/6bCcR3buHa — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) December 4, 2023

One user posted a video of Dan Orlovsky from right after the Jordan Travis injury.

Orlovsky unequivocally states that an undefeated Florida State belongs in the playoff, regardless of their quarterback’s status.

Hey @danorlovsky7 pretty cool clip of your analysis about FSU a couple weeks ago, did you leave your integrity in the back of the end zone in Minnesota? Just another flip flopping analyst for ESPN with no credibility@Seminoles @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/VLTyabJYI4 — Rbola (@RBianaGrande) December 4, 2023

Fast forward to Monday. Orlovsky changed his tune. Big time.

If you think the ESPN conspiracy has no merit, watch this inept explanation and tell me how it makes any sense at all. https://t.co/YDgsoMtew2 — Tyler Huck (@TylerHuck) December 4, 2023

He wasn’t the only one, either. OutKick’s Mark Harris documented Greg McElroy doing the exact same thing.

There are also allegations of political motivations. Again, I am not endorsing any of these views. I am simply trying to let the OutKick readers know what’s out there. You are free to form your own opinions.

Disney owns ESPN. ESPN owns the broadcast rights to the playoffs. ESPN has a significant influence on the playoff committee. Disney is in huge litigation with the state of Fl. The last thing Disney wants is to promote a university in Fl. Unfortunately general politics has reared — Coach With Passion (@R1Coach) December 4, 2023

Where there’s smoke, you can usually find fire.

And, there’s a lot of smoke around Bristol, Connecticut Monday.