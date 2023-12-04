Fans Believe ESPN, College Football Playoff Committee Colluded To Include SEC Team

Videos by OutKick
The College Football Playoff is set and many fans aren’t happy about the four teams selected. Both Michigan (Big Ten) and Washington (Pac-12), as undefeated Power 5 conference champions, were locks to make the Playoff. Texas (Big 12, future SEC school) and Alabama (SEC) — one-loss Power 5 conference champions — got in over undefeated Power 5 champion Florida State (ACC) and many fans blame ESPN.
As everyone knows by now, Florida State lost its starting quarterback due to injury. Despite that, their resume speaks for itself. They’re the first undefeated Power 5 champion to not make the College Football Playoff.
This is the ninth year of the playoff. In those nine seasons, there’s another thing that’s never happened: zero SEC teams reaching the final four. In fact, twice the SEC got two of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.
Some fans believe that ESPN wasn’t going to allow the SEC to be left out. Of course, ESPN owns the SEC Network. They have a very strong vested interest in the conference.
Plus, starting next season, ESPN takes over the main SEC football package from CBS. And, ESPN owns the rights to the College Football Playoff.
I’m not saying any of those things are connected. Simply pointing out facts.
But, some people ARE saying those things are connected.
Some fans, media and former players think ESPN colluded with College Football Playoff Committee to get SEC team in semifinals
On Sunday, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland went OFF on the College Football Playoff Committee leaving out Florida State in favor of Alabama. He used the word “we” several times, presumably meaning the college football media and ESPN.
Co-host Joey Galloway made sure to scold McFarland for saying the quiet part out loud.
LOL, ok Joey Galloway. Sure, you don’t care who’s playing who. That’s an odd position for him to take given that his entire job revolves around telling fans who should be playing who in the College Football Playoff.
Rece Davis also took issue with McFarland’s commentary. Clearly, Davis and Galloway got the ESPN memo that McFarland did not.
In addition, people pointed out some interesting things in ESPN coverage on Sunday and Monday regarding the College Football Playoff.
Someone noted that the helmets behind Kirk Herbstreit on Sunday featured the four teams in the College Football Playoff, despite ESPN claiming that they didn’t know until everyone else knew.
One user posted a video of Dan Orlovsky from right after the Jordan Travis injury.
Orlovsky unequivocally states that an undefeated Florida State belongs in the playoff, regardless of their quarterback’s status.
Fast forward to Monday. Orlovsky changed his tune. Big time.
He wasn’t the only one, either. OutKick’s Mark Harris documented Greg McElroy doing the exact same thing.
There are also allegations of political motivations. Again, I am not endorsing any of these views. I am simply trying to let the OutKick readers know what’s out there. You are free to form your own opinions.
Where there’s smoke, you can usually find fire.
And, there’s a lot of smoke around Bristol, Connecticut Monday.
Thank you, Booger and Coach Mullen, for being some of the only voices of reason in the sports media landscape. Joey Galloway is smug and so full of shit. “We’re here to get the four best teams”… GTFOH.
If it’s not about resumes and full body of work, and it’s mainly about the four best, then why TF is Washington in it? You’re gonna sit there and tell us Washinton is better than Georgia, FSU, and Ohio St? Washinton would be favored on a neutral field? No disrespect, they won out and deserve to be in, but don’t lecture us about 4 best. FSU did the same thing as Washington; won out and won their conference. Hell, UGA finally lost for the first time in 29 games and did so in the SEC CG by 3 points.
Last thing, just saw the Maurice Clarett tweet for the first time. Dude is 1000% on the money, no pun intended. Follow the money, this thing isn’t a playoff, it’s an invitational.
I feel for you and your team. Who is favored means nothing. If it did, UGA would still be #1 and unbeaten. Who would have thought that Auburn would have beaten Bama if it didn’t simply lay down? This “Bama is better because my eyes tell me” is a bunch of BS. It’s called confirmation bias and recency bias. People think Bama is better because the admitted recent SEC dominance and what they perceive, but that isn’t necessarily reality. Heck, there are still SEC homers claiming UGA got screwed. Give me a break. That said, I knew you would get screwed. This is about one thing: SEC power and money. Do I think Bama is better than FSU right now? Yes, but what I perceive to be reality doesn’t matter. FSU earned a spot.
And anyone saying FSU would get boat raced by any of these playoff teams is a moron. FSU plays defense. We might lose with a backup QB but we damn sure wouldn’t get embarrassed. UGA in the Orange Bowl is arguably a tougher matchup than any of the playoff teams.
I hope you guys play angry and put a beating on them. IMO (again doesn’t matter) UGA was overrated and who knows if they show up to play. Funny things happen in bowl games. Send a message .