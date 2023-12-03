Booger McFarland Calls CFP Rankings ‘Travesty To The Sport’ While Rest Of ESPN Panel Tries To Protect Company’s Product

Videos by OutKick

The final College Football Playoff rankings were released Sunday. Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are in. Florida State, which went 13-0, is out. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland strongly reacted to the committee leaving the Seminoles out of the CFP. His co-hosts, meanwhile, went to the mat defending it.

Immediately following the rankings released on ESPN, McFarland exclaimed that leaving out Florida State is a “travesty of the sport.”

ESPN commentator Booger McFarland rips the College Football Playoff Committee while the rest of the hosts defend the CFP rankings. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

He also accused the committee of making decisions based on which matchups would make a better television product and sell more tickets. And, he stated the obvious: playing in the SEC helped Alabama jump undefeated ACC champion Florida State.

“This is a complete travesty to the sport,” McFarland said. “We go out there on the field and we play the game. Regardless of whether we win with offense or defense, the name of the game is to win.”

Booger McFarland is not happy that Alabama got into the CFP over an undefeated Florida State team.



"To me, this is a travesty to the sport…One team has a loss, and that's Alabama. One doesn't in Florida State." pic.twitter.com/3rhBvvpT1D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

Later in the discussion, McFarland opined that the committee chose the “best matchups” and not the “most deserving teams.” Meanwhile, Joey Galloway laughed and condescended McFarland, basically saying his argument is nonsense.

Host Rece Davis, like Galloway, went after Booger McFarland. Both men tried as hard as they could to defend the committee and downplay that anything went into this decision other than the selection process.

That’s complete nonsense. Kudos to McFarland for saying the obvious: CFP rankings are about picking teams to play in some of the biggest TV shows of the year. These games are made for TV. ESPN has a vested interest in making sure it gets the matchups that draws the most eyeballs.

That’s what makes McFarland’s argument feel so real, while the others have a more biased appearance. Most users on X, formerly Twitter, felt that way, too.

Booger’s the only guy speaking truth here and yeah the “SEC is a factor” Galloway admonishing his fellow panelists for implying that may be the case. To say INFLUENCING doesn’t take place here is burying your head in the sand. @FSUFootball those kids just got screwed. It’s ok 👍 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 3, 2023

Pretty shameful that so many ESPN talking heads are willing to swallow this narrative for ratings. Especially given how many are former players. Only Booger stays true to the soul of the sport. — m.r. (@Ranzington) December 3, 2023

Booger McFarland is absolutely owning this argument right now. He’s not stumping for the committee or the company – he’s reacting how most of the country is.



Alabama didn’t earn the playoff spot over Florida State. — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) December 3, 2023

Booger is right. This is a travesty for college football. You can’t ever convince a group of men in that locker room ever again that every game matters if you’re a Power 5 team and can’t get in with an undefeated record. — Joey Helmer (@joey_helmer) December 3, 2023

I’ve never agreed with Booger McFarland more than I do right now.



He’s making a ton of incredible points and the rest of the panel just doesn’t want to hear it. pic.twitter.com/coKzNMxpfP — No Names All Game (@nonamesallgame) December 3, 2023

Booger McFarland is the voice of the people — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) December 3, 2023

Booger McFarland making some very valid points and the rest of the ESPN panel is laughing at him



This is vile. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) December 3, 2023

Personally, I disagree with McFarland. There’s no question that Michigan hoped that Florida State got the #4 spot because it would be an easier matchup for them. To me, that means Alabama is the better team.

The problem is that the committee, over the years, completely changes its criteria at will. They’ve used the “most deserving” in the past when it served them. This year, they go with “four best” because it’s more useful right now.

Booger McFarland calling out the obvious hypocrisy is refreshing from an ESPN commentator.

And, doing it while the rest of the panel dutifully played their roles as the good ESPN soldiers makes it even better.