ESPN Commentator Asks Red Sox Player Triston Casas About His Dead Mother During In-Game, On-Field Interview

On-field, in-game interviews have become rather prevalent across the sports landscape. They work well during baseball games because there’s so much down time. It’s a cool insight into a player’s mind while the game is being played. But ESPN decided that was a good time to ask Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas about his dead mother. On Mother’s Day.

ESPN mic’d up Casas for Sunday Night Baseball between the Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals. At one point, it yielded some pretty positive results.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado grounded into a fielder’s choice during the top of the third inning, reaching first. There Casas asked him about swapping jerseys after the game.

Arenado’s response: “You can have it, I can’t hit in this thing anyway.”

Funny exchange and exactly what makes the on-field microphone great.

Triston Casas asked Nolan Arenado for a jersey swap.



Nolan: "You take it, I can't hit in this thing" 😭 pic.twitter.com/8J73RZUrsM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 15, 2023

What doesn’t make the on-field microphone great is ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Karl Ravech asking what Mother’s Day means to Casas, given that his mom tragically died when Casas was just nine years old. That’s what happened right before the Arenado exchange.

Casas, to his credit, handled the question very professionally. He did so while also attempting to play first base during a Major League Baseball game.

Nothing like transitioning from “3-0 to Gorman” into let’s talk about losing your mother as a child. Ravech also asks the question in a strange way. It sounds like he’s going to say something else after “you and your brother,” but just stops.

It’s as if he knows he’s going down a bad road but it’s too late to turn back.

“What happened was unfortunate to me,” Casas responds, “but I have so many mother-figures in my life, whether they have my last name or they don’t.

“I know she’s watching me every day. I know she’s smiling [and] proud of me.”

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcaster Karl Ravech asked Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas about his dead mom on Mother’s Day. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Then, because Cardinals hitter Nolan Gorman walked on the next pitch, Casas has to awkwardly transition to greeting the visiting hitter at first base.

This is just a bad look all around. Understand that Mother’s Day is difficult on someone who lost his mom, and there’s a time and a place to ask him about it.

In the middle of a game, right before a pitch that sends the hitter to first base is not the right time.

Tough look for ESPN.