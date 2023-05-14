Clayton Kershaw’s Wife, Ellen, Delivers Emotional Speech Following Death Of Clayton’s Mother One Day Before Mother’s Day

Videos by OutKick

Mother’s Day is a happy day for the majority of Americans. It’s a chance to celebrate one of the most important people in our lives. Wives, mothers and grandmothers make indelible marks on us. Clayton Kershaw sadly lost his mother Saturday.

Kershaw’s charity organization, Kershaw’s Challenged, in partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation unveiled Dodgers Dreamfields Nos. 59 and 60 on Saturday morning, according to Dodger Blue.

From the Dodger Blue article: “Like with other Dodgers Dreamfields, the renovation project brought about a new playing surface and grass, fencing, upgraded dugouts and irrigation systems, bases and LED scoreboards, among other improvements. The infield dirt being used was taken from Dodger Stadium during the offseason.

“The ‘Kershaw’s Challenge Fields’ are going to be home to children aged 5-12, and teenagers from the Dodgers Dreamteam and local high schools for both baseball and softball.”

It’s a tremendous project for Kershaw and his family, including his wife Ellen.

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Kershaw attend Kershaw’s Challenge 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium. Clayton’s mother passed away just one day before Mother’s Day. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw unable to attend unveiling of Kershaw’s Challenge Fields after losing his mother the morning before Mother’s Day

Ellen Kershaw delivered a speech to the crowd, talking about the importance of baseball on Clayton’s life. She then revealed why Clayton did not attend: his mother passed away.

“I wish Clayton could be here, he wishes he could be here,” Ellen said. She described all the ways that baseball impacted his life. Then, she explained the importance of the role of his mother.

“One person, in particular, cultivated that love [of baseball] in Clayton. His dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games.

“So, today, we dedicate this field to his sweet mom, who passed away and went to be with the Lord this morning,” Ellen said.

An audible gasp is heard from several in the crowd, as the news shocked many in attendance.

Ellen continues her speech, choking back tears, as she implores the kids in attendance to use baseball to enrich their lives.

WATCH:

As Moreno mentions, Kershaw will make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, just three days after losing his mother. After that, he is expected to take time away from the team to mourn, though that timetable is unclear.

Losing a parent is a difficult, but natural part of life. But losing his mother the day before Mother’s Day undoubtedly makes it just that much tougher on Kershaw.

It’s another reminder that athletes are people, too, and they experience the same trials and tribulations that we all do.

If you’re lucky enough to celebrate Mother’s Day with your mother, hug her extra tight.

And keep those who aren’t in your thoughts.