ESPN Cameras Fall In Love With Adley Rutschman’s Sister, Show Her 9 Times During Brother’s Home Run Derby Performance

Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman became a star during the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night. Despite losing in the first round to Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert, Rutschman made his mark. And his sister, Josie, made a mark on ESPN cameramen and producers.

Josie Rutschman, Adley’s sister, became a target for ESPN cameras early and often during his incredible performance. Since Rutschman’s father, Randy, pitched to Adley, ESPN made it about their entire family.

And that makes sense. But the amount of times cameras cut to her borderlined on creepy. I got serious Katherine Webb vibes.

And it seems to have vaulted Josie Rutschman into stardom, so I’m not sure how she feels about it. According to Twitter sleuths, her instagram follower count shot up throughout her brother’s appearance in the Home Run Derby.

The broadcast rightly focused on Adley and his father for the start of his Derby performance. Rutschman called timeout with 1:29 left on the clock. He had hit 9 home runs to that point.

Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles hugs his father Randy after batting during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Then, ESPN did one of those “picture-in-picture” commercial breaks. It’s at this point that they cut to Adley’s sister and mother, Carol, in the crowd.

OK, no problem. Again, with Adley hitting and Randy pitching, it makes perfect sense to focus on the family.

With 18 seconds left in his at-bat, they cut back to the mother and the sister for the second time. Still, no issues.

After he finished, back to sister and mother hugging.

ESPN cameras fall in love with Adley Rutschman’s sister during Home Run Derby

But in between Rutschman finishing his first three minutes and his bonus 30 seconds, ESPN cameras cut back to his mother and sister again. Then, the showed a replay of his sister celebrating one of his home runs. We’re up to five appearances.

And, on that last one, the camera zoomed in on Josie and nearly cut Carol out again.

Then, another live shot of Josie dancing. Six.

At this point, mom is barely in picture. This is now about showing Josie Rutschman as many times as possible.

The comical part is that Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez seemed to have learned from Brent Musburger. They mentioned the mom several times. Not one verbal mention of the sister despite the constant visual representations.

After Rutschman’s final 30 seconds ended, we get back to Josie. Again.

Then, an on-field interview with Adley Rutschman from Buster Olney.

Another replay of Carol and Josie celebrating. Then, yet another live shot of the pair.

If I counted correctly, and I believe I did, ESPN showed Josie Rutschman nine times during her brother’s Home Run Derby appearance.

And, it’s paying off already for her on the social media front.

I don’t know how many followers she had prior to the Home Run Derby. But as of this writing, she’s closing in on the 10K mark.

And people on Twitter noticed.

Apparently, not just ESPN fell in love with Josie Rutschman on that fateful Monday night in Seattle, Washington.