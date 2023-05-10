Erling Haaland’s Dad Hilariously Taunts Real Madrid Fans, Gets Removed From Champions League Match

Videos by OutKick

Until Kevin De Bruyne scored a great goal to tie the match at 1-1 in the 67th minute, Manchester City fans didn’t have too much to cheer for in the team’s first-leg Champions League match against Real Madrid. That changed after the goal, however, and Erling Haaland’s dad, Alfie Haaland, celebrated accordingly.

In fact, Haaland’s dad may have cheered a little too hard.

Video showed the elder Haaland taunting Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu after KDB’s goal. Haaland was sitting in a suite, which added to the esthetic of the situation, especially when he held his hand up to his ear towards the fans below.

Reports out of Spain, which may or may not be biased, claimed that Haaland threw food at supporters.

While the allegations of him throwing food have yet to be confirmed – Alfie denied them – he was removed from his seat after riling up the Madrid supporters.

De Bruyne’s goal earned City a draw in the match with the second leg of the Champions League semi-final heading back to Manchester on May 17.

It’s safe to say Alfie will be in attendance for that match to watch his son, who has already scored 35 goals in the Premier League alone this season, to see if he and City can punch their ticket to the final.