Erin Andrews And Charissa Thompson Enter The Relationship Advice Game With The One Question You Shouldn’t Ask

Relationship advice seems to be a piping hot topic on the internet these days, and Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are now weighing in.

UFC star Sean Strickland set the internet on fire with his advice for men to pick up women. He suggested throwing out as many lines as possible and starting with fat and ugly women to gain some confidence.

The outrage mob might want to flip out over Strickland’s comments but people with a sense of humor definitely couldn’t get enough of his relationship advice. Learn to laugh, folks. Learn to laugh.

Now, Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews are getting in on the action by discussing the one question nobody should ever ask early in a relationship:

“What are we?”

You can watch them break down why those three words should be avoided at all costs.

NEVER ask “what are we?” early in a relationship 🙅🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/w0ORVfq3Xn — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) October 16, 2023

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson offer dating advice.

Honestly, I didn’t realize dating advice was such a hot topic these days. I had no idea it was something people cared about or even discussed. Well, it clearly is, and I’m definitely out of the mix.

I guess that’s what happens when you’ve been off the free agency market for years. You stop noticing what the kids are talking about and what’s moving the needle.

Sean Strickland opened our eyes by talking about fat women and Charissa and Erin are now urging people to avoid asking “What are we?” in relationships.

They’re not wrong. You hear that question, and it’s time to run for the hills. Pack your bag and run for the hills. Get out of there like it’s the opening scene of “Red Dawn,” and don’t look back unless you’re ready to commit.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson offer dating and relationship advice. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

It might be the most loaded question in the history of relationships because the only answer that is acceptable is “we’re exclusive.” I’m not going to weigh in on whether or not being exclusive is ideal for young men, but we all know that once that question gets asked, the stakes immediately elevate. Think I’m wrong? Let me know at david.hookstead@outkick.com, but we all know avoiding that question in the early days is like navigating a minefield for a lot of people.

Fortunately for me, I haven’t had to hear that question for nearly half a decade. Sometimes, guys just want to crack some beers, have some fun and get to know someone. Asking “what are we?” is like throwing a bomb into a room.

Potential for disaster is very high if the correct response isn’t given. Defusing a nuclear warhead might be an easier task.

When should a couple ask “What are we?” in a relationship? Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson discussed the topic. (Credit: Getty Images)

Weirdly, something tells me Sean Strickland would almost certainly agree with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson’s relationship advice. Maybe we need a podcast with all three breaking down relationships. Now, that’s the kind of content the internet craves. Let me know your thoughts on the dreaded “What are we?” question at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.