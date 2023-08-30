Eric Lewis, NBA Ref Accused of Owning Burner Account, Abruptly Retires

Videos by OutKick

One NBA ref’s sloppy social media sleuthing could have cost him his job. Longtime NBA official Eric Lewis has retired, the league announced Wednesday. Lewis first started officiating NBA games in the 2004-05 season and refereed the last four NBA Finals series.

The league sidelined Lewis for the 2022-23 Finals after social media buzz accused him of owning a burner account. The postings were unusually supportive of Lewis, also giving some added love to the Boston Celtics.

Twitter investigators connected Lewis to the account “@CuttliffBlair.”

Since the NBA’s best interests lay with having impartial refs (though it’s impossible to tell), the league launched an investigation into the claims against Lewis. The NBA ended its investigation after Lewis retired.

NBA communications released the announcement:

“NBA referee Eric Lewis has informed the league office that he is retiring, effective immediately. In light of his decision, the NBA’s investigation into social media activity has been closed.”

Lewis got burned.

Lakers fans are already celebrating the 19-year ref’s retirement. Then again, Lakers fans always blame the refs for their losses…