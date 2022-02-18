Enes Kanter Freedom Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For Speaking Out On China

Videos by OutKick
It’s hard not to root for Enes Kanter Freedom: a decade-long NBA vet and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee.
The sidelined center is on a fast-break to his career as a human rights activist after getting nominated for the accolade.
Kanter Freedom was reportedly selected by 30 Nobel laureates and a member of the Norwegian Parlament, as relayed by EuroHoops. He shared the news on Thursday and thanked his supporters for partaking in a message of liberation that has flown in the face of media and major corporations swayed by China’s payoffs.
“I’m honored and humbled to receive the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Freedom announced, via Twitter. “Sometimes taking a stand is more important than your next paycheck.”
Kanter Freedom also posted a separate picture that celebrated his status as a U.S. citizen.
After getting traded by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets, Kanter Freedom anticipated that an eventual release from the NBA was pending due to his candid opposition to China and their infringement on human rights.
Enes appeared on “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover” the day before he was traded to the Rockets. In the interview, Kanter noted the NBA’s tacit urge to cut the healthy 29-year-old center rather than signing him to a contract — bent on China’s influence over the league.
“They’re going to do everything they can to, I believe, not sign me now,” Kanter Freedom stated.
