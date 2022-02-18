Enes Kanter Freedom Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For Speaking Out On China

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard not to root for Enes Kanter Freedom: a decade-long NBA vet and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

The sidelined center is on a fast-break to his career as a human rights activist after getting nominated for the accolade.

Kanter Freedom was reportedly selected by 30 Nobel laureates and a member of the Norwegian Parlament, as relayed by EuroHoops. He shared the news on Thursday and thanked his supporters for partaking in a message of liberation that has flown in the face of media and major corporations swayed by China’s payoffs.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Freedom announced, via Twitter. “Sometimes taking a stand is more important than your next paycheck.”

I’m honored and humbled to received the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. @NobelPrize



Sometimes taking a stand is more important than your next paycheck.https://t.co/ZjAPiHUoaD — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 16, 2022

Kanter Freedom also posted a separate picture that celebrated his status as a U.S. citizen.

I am proud to be an AMERICAN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k2TB0DwA2R — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 17, 2022

Glad to see @EnesFreedom again & applaud his advocacy for human rights in Turkey, Xinjiang & worldwide. Enes' sacrifices inspire our efforts as we work to confront injustice, combat democratic backsliding, & free those wrongfully jailed in Turkey & elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/4p9dFl1qbD — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) February 18, 2022

After getting traded by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets, Kanter Freedom anticipated that an eventual release from the NBA was pending due to his candid opposition to China and their infringement on human rights.

Enes appeared on “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover” the day before he was traded to the Rockets. In the interview, Kanter noted the NBA’s tacit urge to cut the healthy 29-year-old center rather than signing him to a contract — bent on China’s influence over the league.

“They’re going to do everything they can to, I believe, not sign me now,” Kanter Freedom stated.

"They're going to do everything they can to, I believe, not sign me now."



The @Celtics' @EnesFreedom to @MargaretHoover — 24 hrs before he was reportedly traded to @HoustonRockets and waived.



He says the NBA "for sure" wants to silence him for his advocacy & #China criticism. pic.twitter.com/GCJIW2KBOE — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) February 10, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela