Clay Travis: Enes Kanter Is Risking It All For Freedom, Unlike The Woke Grifters Of Past

Martyrdom in modern-day sports has become an avenue for loser athletes to find a path back to relevance.

NBA center and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom is interested in none of that.

OutKick founder Clay Travis broke down Enes’ current situation with the NBA: evidently released by the Houston Rockets over his protest against China — a major contributor to the Association’s purse.

Clay addressed the discrepancies in treatment and perceived martyrdom between past grifters in sports like Colin Kaepernick and a genuine voice for freedom in Enes.

“When Enes Kanter criticizes China, pointing out that NBA players are signing shoe deals and wearing those them in games that are made with slave labor; when he points out that the Uyghur Muslim population is having genocide perpetrated up it; when he stands for the people of Hong Kong; when he calls for human rights around the world, he loses his job in the NBA.”

“When #EnesKanter criticized China, he lost his job in America and no American company signed him to endorsement contracts. When #ColinKaepernick ripped America to shreds, American corporations gave him millions of dollars.” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/jIXPlhqBaJ — OutKick (@Outkick) February 16, 2022

As guys like Kaepernick sell their identity for the price of a Netflix contract and label it “martyrdom,” Kanter Freedom is zeroed in on making an actual difference with his message — motivated by courage rather than profit. And focused on his mission, no matter the cost.

“Nobody signs him to endorsement contracts. Nobody offers to pay him more money as a result of what he is saying,” Clay noted. “The modern-day Muhammad Ali pro-athlete is the person who is advocating for human rights around the world and paying a price for it, not being rewarded for denigrating America inside of our own country.

“Let me tell you this quite clearly: the modern-day Muhammed Ali in the NBA is Enes Kanter.”

