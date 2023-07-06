Natasha Cloud Fires Back At Enes Kanter Freedom: ‘Black Gay Woman In My Country’

Videos by OutKick

Natasha Cloud thinks Enes Kanter Freedom should mind his own business when it comes to criticizing her.

The Washington Mystics WNBA player has been taking serious heat from people after calling America “trash.” Not only did Natasha Cloud not back down from her offensive and insane claim, she later doubled down targeting the police, religion and declaring her critics were racist.

Enes Kanter Freedom, who routinely stands up for the oppressed, offered to buy her a plane ticket to a totalitarian country, but it doesn’t sound like she’ll be taking him up on the offer.

Natasha Cloud responds to Enes Kanter Freedom.

“I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country. I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter,” Cloud tweeted Wednesday night.

Cloud seems unaware that the former Boston Celtics center is an American citizen who has lived in America for more than a decade, and he very much is aware of what it’s like to live in the USA.

Cloud should give some specifics on what her issues are.

Natasha Cloud is doing a truly incredible job of digging her hole deeper and deeper in this situation. It’d be one thing if she came out with very specific and detailed claims about her “lived experience as a black gay woman” in America.

What are her issues? Let’s be specific. Let’s not be coy or shy. What specifically has Cloud experienced that bothers her? Enes Kanter Freedom is a wanted man in Turkey and has to constantly worry about his life and safety because he took a strong stand against the regime in his home country.

He also regularly speaks out against the crimes of the CCP in China. He has every right in the world to criticize Natasha Cloud because he understands what true oppression is. The former NBA player doesn’t just make broad claims. He can get very specific.

Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t pleased with Natasha Cloud calling America “trash.” (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Natasha Cloud just throws bombs and hopes for the best. In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Mystics guard claimed white supremacy is out of control, cops murder people, people are locked up for their race and more, but didn’t provide a single citation or concrete example.

If you’re going to claim people go to prison because if their race or cops can get away with murder, cite some sources.

Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

And if you disagree with Cloud, she likely thinks you’re just a racist.

Y’all tired of me saying your racist. IM TIRED OF YALL BEING RACIST.



You don’t know me or my heart. But you still hate me immediately for the color of my skin, being gay, and being a woman.



This is how some of y’all were raised and trained to think. ITS WRONG. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Enes Kanter Freedom has put his money where his mouth is. He could be killed for the stances he’s taken. Natasha Cloud just fires up Twitter and thinks she’s a hero for calling America “trash.” They’re not the same.