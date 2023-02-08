Enes Kanter Freedom Takes Vicious Shot At LeBron James Moments After He Breaks NBA Scoring Record

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James broke the NBA all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. While most of the basketball world was bowing to The King’s latest feat, Enes Kanter Freedom took a different approach with his reaction to the moment.

Just minutes after James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take the throne on the all-time scoring list, Freedom fired off a rather vicious tweet pointing out Jamaes’ lack of values off the court.

38,388 Points

0 Morals

0 Values

0 Principles

0 Empathy

1 Bow Down to #China



Congratulations to @KingJames — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 8, 2023

Enes Kanter Freedom Explains His Tweet Calling Out LeBron James

Freedom, who legally changed his last name after becoming a U.S. citizen, has been extremely critical of the NBA’s relationship with China. James, like 99.9% of everyone else associated with the league, has been silent about the NBA bowing down to dictatorship.

Freedom joined ‘Fox and Friends’ on Wednesday morning to further explain his tweet and expand on James’ hypocrisy.

“Obviously he’s one of the best player to ever play. I play the game. He just broke the record last night, I congratulate him. But (at the) same time, if you see what he stands for, you know, there are so many human rights violations that are happening around the world that also, you know, he called himself more than an athlete.

“He called himself a, you know, human rights activist or freedom fighter. So I was just very disappointed in him just, you know, choosing money and business over his morals, values, principles,” Freedom explained.

“He signed with a company like Nike that pretty much used slave labor, sweatshops over in China. And he talks about all the problems that happened around the world. But when it comes to one specific topic, China, he stays silence, and that is hypocrisy. So that’s why I wanted to expose it. I wanted to call them out. And I just hope that he chooses to speak out about not only the problems that happen in America, but all around the world, because you call himself more than an athlete. So people going to ask you questions about it.”

Freedom has continually fought for human rights around the world since exiting the NBA and continues to be one of the loudest voices condemning the actions of China.

His raising of awareness has made him a wanted terrorist in his home country of Turkey.

